The Crown Point Car Cruise has rolled back into Bulldog Park for the season: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 28 at 183 S. West St.

The gathering features live entertainment and food vendors.

Participants should arrive at Bulldog Park no earlier than 4 p.m. Cars will not be allowed to enter the pavilion before then.

Visitor parking will not be permitted in the Chase Bank parking lot before 5 p.m. After 5 p.m., only visitors are permitted to park in the lot. The West Street municipal lot and the Bulldog Park parking lot will be open for Car Cruise attendees.