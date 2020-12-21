Crumbling South Haven sewer problem addressed

One of the next projects to is replace a 54-inch storm sewer on Baltimore Road that was originally to have been relined. The pipes were too frail to support relining.

Gatlin Plumbing & Heating’s winning bid for that project was $780,000, well under the engineer’s estimate of just over $1 million.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I don’t want to go through too many more months with that storm sewer the way it is,” Novotney said. He’s hoping the project will be substantially done in April, with the asphalt work done in May, as the weather warms up.

The south central storm sewer project’s final cost came in at $3.7 million, a little more than $317,000 over budget. Some projects are under budget, some over budget, but this one stood out.

The reason, Novotney said, is that the consultant doing the engineering work didn’t factor in all the considerations for stone for the base. Two of the roads are collector roads, with more traffic than normal residential streets, and the county requires a 12-inch base instead of 10 inches. The consultant’s estimate didn’t account for stone under the curbs, either, so that had to be added.

In addition, as pavement work was being, it was extended to include areas just outside the project boundaries that were affected by the poor drainage.