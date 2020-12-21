Crumbling South Haven sewer problem addressed

VALPARAISO — Videos of the inside of sewers might not be a box-office sensation, but they’re a bit hit with Porter County drainage officials.
The videos are useful in showing the poor condition South Haven area sewers are in and what it will take to address the problems.
The latest sewer videos, from Salt Creek Commons, show metal corrugated pipe that has rusted away, allowing debris and other items to infiltrate the sewers. In one case, the video probe got stuck against the cover to a phone company pedestal that had fallen into the sewer. Another video showed a raccoon at the end of the sewer.
“We’re going to have a lot of work to do in Salt Creek Commons,” County Engineer Michael Novotney said.
The video inspection was intended to show if the existing pipes could be relined, but much of them will need to be replaced.
“I think when the pipes are 50 to 60 years old, you’ve reached the end of the design life,” County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke said. If sewer pipes aren’t replaced, sinkholes could occur, affecting roads and houses, he said.
Porter County is spending millions of dollars to address drainage in the South Haven area.
“We’ve moved warp speed in South Haven” despite the pandemic, Novotney said. “Some of that pipe wouldn’t have lasted very much longer at all.”
One of the next projects to is replace a 54-inch storm sewer on Baltimore Road that was originally to have been relined. The pipes were too frail to support relining.
Gatlin Plumbing & Heating’s winning bid for that project was $780,000, well under the engineer’s estimate of just over $1 million.
“I don’t want to go through too many more months with that storm sewer the way it is,” Novotney said. He’s hoping the project will be substantially done in April, with the asphalt work done in May, as the weather warms up.
The south central storm sewer project’s final cost came in at $3.7 million, a little more than $317,000 over budget. Some projects are under budget, some over budget, but this one stood out.
The reason, Novotney said, is that the consultant doing the engineering work didn’t factor in all the considerations for stone for the base. Two of the roads are collector roads, with more traffic than normal residential streets, and the county requires a 12-inch base instead of 10 inches. The consultant’s estimate didn’t account for stone under the curbs, either, so that had to be added.
In addition, as pavement work was being, it was extended to include areas just outside the project boundaries that were affected by the poor drainage.
The county also added a drain that collected water from homeowners’ private drains so they didn’t contribute to ponding and ice on the streets.
The county also used sod instead of just reseeding the affected areas.
Some of that we learned from our second public outreach” session with homeowners, Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said. “We do listen, and we do take corrective action.”
“I’m glad you guys fixed it at the front end instead of leaving it for the highway guys to fix later,” Breitzke said.
Water problems in the area were evident from discoloration of curbs as well as standing water and potholes, Good said. “These were the right things to do. Why would you do it any other way?”
