This year's Purdue Northwest Sinai Forum will feature Cubs manager David Ross, neuroscientist Bruce Perry and Anthony Ray Hinton, a former death row inmate who became a New York Times bestselling author.

The 70th season of the speaker series will kick off at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, with former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels, a former Purdue University president. His talk, "Never Park the Car: Making Change When Change Says No," concerns his time in academia and politics.

On Oct. 1, Jennifer Griffin and Benjamin Hall will discuss "Protecting Journalists and Journalism in Today’s World." She's a national security correspondent for Fox News. He's a longtime journalist who was injured while reporting on the war in Ukraine. She helped evacuate him from the front lines.

Perry's talk on Oct. 15 is "What Happened to You? A Conversation on Trauma, Resilience and Healing." He's the principal of the Neurosequential Network and a professor at Northwestern University and La Trobe University in Melbourne, Australia.

He's taught, researched and practiced for 30 years, specializing in children's mental health and the impact of abuse, neglect and trauma on the developing brain. He's written several books, including “What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience and Healing” with Oprah Winfrey; it was Purdue Northwest’s “One Book, One University” selection for the 2023-24 academic year.

Peter Zeihan's talk, "The End of the World ... And Other Opportunities," is scheduled for Nov. 5. He's a geopolitical strategist who's written the books “The Accidental Superpower” and “The End of the World is Just the Beginning: Mapping the Collapse of Globalization."

On Nov. 19, Hinton will give the address "The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row."

He spent 30 years on death row in Alabama, convicted of the unsolved murders of two fast-food restaurant managers. He spent decades working to prove his innocence and was finally exonerated with the help of the Equal Justice Initiative.

Since his release in 2015, he's written books and toured the world advocating for criminal justice reform to prevent similar injustices.

David Ross will talk baseball on Dec. 3. The longtime catcher helped lead the Cubs to their historic curse-breaking World Series win in 2016. After retiring he became the team's manager.

He will be joined on stage by moderator Dan Plesac, a Gary native who had a long Major League Baseball career before becoming an MLB Network analyst.

“The Sinai Forum at Purdue Northwest serves as a significant platform for distinguished professionals to share their insights, advice and predictions for humanity’s contemporary issues,” said Leslie Plesac, executive director of the Sinai Forum at Purdue University Northwest.

“We are immensely proud to celebrate seven decades of Sinai Forum programming allowing Northwest Indiana community members to gather together to listen and engage with accomplished and compelling speakers in their respective fields.”

People will be able to attend online or in person at the James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex on PNW’s Westville branch campus, 1401 S. U.S. 421 in Westville. Doors open at 3 p.m.; the talks start at 4.

For more information or tickets, visit pnw.edu/sinai-forum.