The story of the Mexican migration to Northwest Indiana will be familiar to those of Eastern European descent. The steel industry went to a handful of villages to recruit workers.

That began in 1899, with families from Jalisco, Michoacan, Guanajuato and Zacatecas settling in Gary, Indiana Harbor and elsewhere in Northwest Indiana. By 1910, many found work in the steel industry or railroads.

By the early 20th century, Mexicans became the largest number of the new immigrant population.

A new exhibit at the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society Museum on 119th Street in Whiting tells this story, and more, about Mexican-Americans in the Region.

“I’m always astounded by how the steel industry went down and got everybody,” museum curator Gayle Kosalko said.

One twist to the immigration story came after the Mexican-American War. A map at the museum shows it well. Much of the current United States was originally Mexican territory. The 1848 Treaty of Guadalupe Hildago ceded 55% of Mexico’s territory and expanded the United States by one-third. The expansion included what is now California, Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, most of Colorado and parts of Oklahoma, Kansas and Wyoming.

“We didn’t cross the border. The border crossed us,” Debra Salinas said.

Her family hails from Kingsville, Texas. “We’re always in the background,” Salinas said. “We blended into society. We didn’t make a huge announcement. When anybody needed help, we were there.”

“There’s a lot of people who contribute. They’re just not recognized,” Salinas said.

Salinas and others with the Whiting Hispanic Heritage Organization put the exhibit together. “This is the first time someone else has actually come in and organized an exhibit,” Kosalko said.

“This is just so colorful and exciting and interesting,” she said. “You can’t go in here without saying, ‘Wow!’”

“This opens us up to a whole new group of people who find out we’re here,” Kosalko said.

“Mostly, we’re trying to dispel myths,” Salinas said.

It’s important for young people to learn about their heritage, she said. “They need to know on whose shoulders they’re standing and where they came from,” she said.

The WHHO, founded in 2021, “aims to celebrate Latino/Hispanic culture while promoting cooperation and understanding within the greater community,” according to Araceli Gomez.

Salinas’ family will find much of the exhibit looks familiar.

“My husband said, ‘Why don’t you just have the exhibit here at the house? You’re taking half the house with you,’” Salinas said. Others loaned items for the exhibit as well.

“We do use our dishes,” including the ones on display at the museum through June 11, when the exhibit ends. The museum is open Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.

One large item on exhibit is from Salinas’ family but not generally on display in her home. It’s a large metal model of a Spanish conquistador ship. It shows the metalworking skills Mexicans are known for.

Other items, including an Aztec calendar, show the intricate metalwork skills as well. Mexicans are also known for intricate leatherwork talents, Salinas.

Much of the Mexican heritage came from the Aztecs, including the use of tamales. “It was like Hot Pockets,” Salinas said. Aztecs carried the food around with them.

Our Lady of Guadalupe has a big presence in the exhibit as well as in Mexican culture. The Virgin Mary is said to have appeared five times in Mexico in December 1531, with multiple miracles attributed to her. She became a symbol throughout Mexican history.

In Whiting, the first Spanish Mass was held Nov. 29, 1992, at Sts. Peter & Paul, originally a Croatian church. Father Niblick held Spanish Bible studies, Mae Valez started a choice, and English as a Second Language classes were taught, Kosalko said.

Photos: Mexican heritage exhibit in Whiting