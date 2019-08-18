A March study by Northwestern Medicine published in the Journal of the American Medical Asso…

How much caffeine is in that?

When it comes to caffeine intake, what does 400 milligrams look like?

The amount of caffeine in a cup of brewed coffee can vary, depending on the type of coffee and the way it is brewed:

The average 8-ounce cup of brewed coffee: 95 milligrams

A Starbucks short (8-ounce): 180 milligrams

A McDonald's small (12-ounce): 109 milligrams

5-Hour Energy: 200 milligrams

Red Bull: 111 milligrams

Mountain Dew (12-ounce): 55 milligrams

Cup of green tea: 25 milligrams

Cup of brewed decaf: 6 milligrams

Cup of hot chocolate: 5 milligrams

Of course, unless you’re consuming a product that comes pre-measured with the caffeine content on the label, these numbers could differ.