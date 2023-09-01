Samantha Smith has joined the Center of Workforce Innovations as its director of adult education, according to an announcement from the Valparaiso-based nonprofit organization.

Smith is formerly the dean of adult education at Ogeechee Technical College in Statesboro, Georgia. She began as a volunteer for the college’s adult education program in 2010 where she led efforts to create community-based GED classes for adult learners.

She said she is excited to join CWI and serve Northwest Indiana.

“It’s an honor to have been chosen to lead the adult education efforts in this area, especially considering all the amazing work that has been done,” Smith said. “Together, we will take advantage of new partnerships and opportunities that will continue to elevate the lives of the students, their families and the community.”

“Adult education is a critical component to any workforce development plan, and I look forward seeing Samantha and the team take it to the next level,” said CWI President and CEO Lisa Daugherty.

In addition, Smith is a member of the Coalition on Adult Basic Education, co-founder of the nonprofit organization Georgia Notary Network and was the National Notary Association’s Notary of the Year in 2022.

CWI provides career advising, skill building and post-secondary credential attainment across Jasper, Lake, LaPorte, Newton, Porter, Pulaski and Starke counties.

For more information about CWI’s Adult Learning Centers, call 866-472-3219 or email ssmith@cwicorp.com.