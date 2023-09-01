Samantha Smith has joined the Center of Workforce Innovations as its director of adult education, according to an announcement from the Valparaiso-based nonprofit organization.
Smith is formerly the dean of adult education at Ogeechee Technical College in Statesboro, Georgia. She began as a volunteer for the college’s adult education program in 2010 where she led efforts to create community-based GED classes for adult learners.
She said she is excited to join CWI and serve Northwest Indiana.
“It’s an honor to have been chosen to lead the adult education efforts in this area, especially considering all the amazing work that has been done,” Smith said. “Together, we will take advantage of new partnerships and opportunities that will continue to elevate the lives of the students, their families and the community.”
People are also reading…
“Adult education is a critical component to any workforce development plan, and I look forward seeing Samantha and the team take it to the next level,” said CWI President and CEO Lisa Daugherty.
In addition, Smith is a member of the Coalition on Adult Basic Education, co-founder of the nonprofit organization Georgia Notary Network and was the National Notary Association’s Notary of the Year in 2022.
CWI provides career advising, skill building and post-secondary credential attainment across Jasper, Lake, LaPorte, Newton, Porter, Pulaski and Starke counties.
For more information about CWI’s Adult Learning Centers, call 866-472-3219 or email ssmith@cwicorp.com.
FOOTBALL RECAP: Michigan City wins ugly, CP takes down Merrillville and more
Here's a look at what happened around the Region in Week 3 football on Friday night.
Tyler Bush's big game gave Michigan City the ugly win over Chesterton.
Larry Ellison's big game helped give Times No. 1 Crown Point a decisive victory over Times No. 2 Merrillville.
Caiden Verrett carried the Wildcats to a dominant win over Highland Friday night.
In a back-and-forth affair between Morton and Elkhart, Holland Harris threw a 79-yard pick six with 4.8 seconds left to give Elkhart a 48-38 victory.
Chesterton headed to Michigan City for an early-season DAC matchup on Friday.
Follow along for live score updates from around the Region during Week 3 of the high school football season.