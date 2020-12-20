D & K Salads to give 500 meals to the community Monday

Diane and Kendall McMiller, the owners of D&K Salads and Catering in Gary's Miller neighborhood, plan to serve 500 dinners to the community Monday.
They will give out the meals from noon to 3 p.m. at their restaurant at 625 Lake St. in Gary.
"The McMillers opened D&K in summer 2020 during the pandemic," WLTH Station Manager Natalie F. Ammons said in a news release. "They said the wanted to give back to the community. They were able to reach out to citizens in the community who will also be assisting. Nora Glenn reached out the Miller Next Door members and they have donated goody bags with various items. Other donated money. It has truly been an outpouring of love."
D&K Salads also will give away new coats and shoes for children while supplies last.
The restaurant, which started in Illinois three years ago and relocated to Miller's main commercial strip this year, specializes in healthy fare like salads, seafood, wraps and smoothies. It also serves soul food bowls, Johnny Cake sandwiches, and vegan and vegetarian fare.
For more information, call 219-487-5306 or find the business on Facebook.
