Damaged equipment causes more than 1,000 power outages in Crown Point area

CROWN POINT — More than a thousand Crown Point area residents were hit with a sudden power outage Saturday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m. NIPSCO reported 1,007 customers in the Crown Point area without power, according to the NIPSCO outage map. A total of 47 were without power in Leroy and no other major outages were reported for other Region communities.

Within 30 minutes NISPCO crews had the number reduced to 117 outages. A company representative said all of the outages should be resolved by 6 p.m.

The outages were caused by damaged utilities equipment in Leroy around 5 p.m. that affected wires, the company said. No further information was available on the circumstances of the damage.

NIPSCO thanked customers for their patience as crews worked to quickly resolve the issue.

