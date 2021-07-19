 Skip to main content
Dangerous conditions at Lake Michigan beaches expected Tuesday night, NWS says
Dangerous conditions at Lake Michigan beaches expected Tuesday night, NWS says

Waves crash against the shoreline on Simmons Island beach on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

 SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News

Dangerous currents are expected at Lake Michigan beaches starting Tuesday night.

According to the National Weather Service, a beach hazards statement is in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning for Lake and Porter counties. It is also in effect for Lake and Cook counties in Illinois. 

Waves of 4 to 6 feet are expected, the alert said, so swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. 

The alert instructs people to remain out of the water and off of piers, jetties, breakwalls or others shoreline structures. 

