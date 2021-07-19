Dangerous conditions at Lake Michigan beaches expected Tuesday night, NWS says

Waves crash against the shoreline on Simmons Island beach on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Dangerous currents are expected at Lake Michigan beaches starting Tuesday night.
According to the National Weather Service,
a beach hazards statement is in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning for Lake and Porter counties. It is also in effect for Lake and Cook counties in Illinois.
Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.
Waves of 4 to 6 feet are expected, the alert said, so swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
The alert instructs people to remain out of the water and off of piers, jetties, breakwalls or others shoreline structures.
Pepsi drivers striking over potential five-fold increase in health care premiums
PepsiCo delivery workers acknowledge the support from passing drivers Monday while picketing outside the company's Munster facility.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Pepsi drivers striking over potential five-fold increase in health care premiums
Truck drivers and other motorists beep their horns Monday to show their support for the PepsiCo delivery workers currently on strike.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Pepsi drivers striking over potential five-fold increase in health care premiums
PepsiCo workers on strike cheer Monday morning after gaining the support of passing drivers along Calumet Avenue in Munster.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Pepsi drivers striking over potential five-fold increase in health care premiums
PepsiCo delivery workers picket outside the company's bottling facility in Munster last week after the company and Teamsters Local 142 union failed to reach a contract agreement.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Elegance Bridal Operation Wedding
Stylist Dafne Reyes assists Kami Walter, of Greenville, Michigan, as she tries on a wedding gown at Elegance Wedding & Evening Wear in Highland.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Elegance Bridal Operation Wedding
Kami Walter shows off her ring Tuesday while dress shopping at Elegance Wedding & Evening Wear in Highland.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Elegance Bridal Operation Wedding
Bride Kami Walter, of Greenville, Michigan, gets some advice from stylist Dafne Reyes on Tuesday at Elegance Wedding & Evening Wear in Highland.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Elegance Bridal Operation Wedding
Elizabeth Martinez, of Indianapolis, looks through some bridal gown offerings at Elegance Wedding & Evening Wear in Highland.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lansing charity game
TF South’s James Muth connects on a pitch against the Lansing Police Department during Tuesday's charity softball game at the Lansing Old Timers Sports Complex.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Lansing charity game
Lansing Police Chief Al Phillips pitches in the second inning against the TF South baseball players during Tuesday's charity softball game at the Lansing Old Timers Sports Complex.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Lansing charity game
The Lansing Police Department’s Denny Murrin heads out to the field in the seventh inning during of Tuesday's charity softball game against TF South baseball players at the Lansing Old Timers Sports Complex.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Lansing charity game
Lansing Police Sgt. Chuck Weeden, left, and Deputy Chief Steven Roberts work the grill during Tuesday's charity softball game at the Lansing Old Timers Sports Complex.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Trooper-in-a-Truck
Indiana State Police Trooper Dwayne Halliburton talks with a truck driver Wednesday on the northbound Interstate 65 shoulder. The trucker was pulled over for a traffic stop during ISP's Trooper-in-a-Truck traffic enforcement initiative. The particular driver was observed without a seat belt and speeding.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Trooper-in-a-Truck
Indiana State Police Trooper Tom DeVries bids "hello" to some goats being hauled by a driver Wednesday on Interstate 80/94. While on a traffic enforcement initiative, DeVries checked on the driver, who had pulled over to the shoulder in Lake Station. The vehicle, hauling the goats from Michigan, was bound for a county fair in Illinois.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Trooper-in-a-Truck
Indiana State Police Trooper Tom DeVries makes notes Wednesday during a traffic stop on northbound Interstate 65 in Gary.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Trooper-in-a-Truck
Indiana State Police Trooper Lee Wright huddles with other troopers Wednesday ahead of the Trooper-in-a-Truck initiative in Gary. Wright rode in a semitrailer to gain a different perspective as a part of the initiative for spotting traffic infractions on the Region's highways.
Kale Wilk, The Times
town of Merrillville job fair
Samuel Hall and his wife Vernina join hundreds of people turned out at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center Wednesday for the town of Merrillville’s first job fair, featuring more than 50 different companies.
John Luke The Times
Merrillville hosts first job fair
Hundreds of people turned out at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center Wednesday for the town of Merrillville’s first job fair, featuring more than 50 different companies.
John Luke, The Times
town of Merrillville job fair
Indiana State Police Sgt. Davonne Barlow, left, and Master Trooper Dwayne Halliburton talk to career seekers Wednesday at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center during the town of Merrillville’s first job fair, featuring more than 50 different companies.
John Luke The Times
town of Merrillville job fair
Job seekers talk to representatives from more than 50 different companies Wednesday at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center during for the town of Merrillville’s first job fair, featuring more than 50 different companies.
John Luke The Times
Gene Guernsey With his new Solar Panels
Former Merrillville Clerk-Treasurer Eugene Guernsey has had a solar field installed on his large parcel on the east side of town. He said he sells power to NIPSCO from his field.
John Luke, The Times
Fishing on Lake George
Haley Austin, of Chicago, and Rich Zeller, of South Haven, hope to get lucky Thursday as they fish off the Lou Kuchta Bridge above Lake George in Hobart.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lake George Crane
A crane takes a break along the Lake George dam Thursday. The bird was popular with visitors to Lou Kuchta Bridge near Festival Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Fire House Fires, Jackson St
A Gary firefighter sprays water on a house that caught fire Friday on Jackson Street near Fourth Avenue, one of four houses next door to each other that burned.
John Luke, The Times
Gary Fire House Fires, Jackson St
Gary firefighters work amid the wreckage of one home that burned on Jackson Street near Fourth Avenue Friday.
John Luke, The Times
Taste of Crown Point returns to Bulldog Park
Dave Benson and Ryan Olson grill Dragobobs Friday at Taste of Crown Point.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Taste of Crown Point returns to Bulldog Park
Eadyn Gaal keeps an eye on the pizza Friday at Battista's Wood Fire Pizza.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Taste of Crown Point returns to Bulldog Park
Two-year-old Madeline Sechrist enjoys her pizza Friday at the Taste of Crown Point.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Taste of Crown Point returns to Bulldog Park
Six-year-old Emma Storm has her face painted Friday by Ashley Cunningham from Face Skin Colour at The Taste of Crown Point in Bulldog Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
