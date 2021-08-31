Dangerous Lake Michigan swimming, boating conditions expected into Thursday

The National Weather Service is warning beachgoers to take extra care if they venture into the waters of Lake Michigan tonight with a beach hazard advisory in effect from 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday morning.

Up to 6-foot waves and dangerous currents are anticipated near beaches throughout Chicagoland, including in Lake County. A small craft advisory has also been issued for the same area.

The beach hazard designation means “life threatening” swimming conditions should be expected, especially for less experienced swimmers. The NWS said waves between 3 and 6 feet are “typically the most deadly as they can catch swimmers off guard.”

Beachgoers are also urged to avoid piers, jetties, breakwalls and other structures along the shoreline.

The small craft advisory applies to “inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels.”

Both advisories are expected to expire early Thursday.

