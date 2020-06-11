Dangerous swimming conditions expected at Region beaches, NWS says

People planning to visit certain Region beaches Thursday should stay out of the water, the National Weather Service warned.
Forecasters predicted life-threatening waves and currents at the shores of LaPorte County and parts of Michigan, the NWS Northern Indiana office said.
Michigan counties affected included Mason, Oceana, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren and Muskegon counties.
A Beach Hazards Statement was in effect until 10 a.m. CDT for the affected areas.
Beachgoers could expect waves more than four feet high, strong rip currents and winds of 10 to 20 mph Thursday. Waves were expected to diminish to about one to three feet midday, NWS said.
No beach hazard statements were in effect for other counties in Northwest Indiana Thursday.
An NWS forecast predicts "moderate" swim risk in Porter County, with waves two to four feet high and west winds of 15 to 20 mph.
Lake and Cook counties were categorized as having "low" swim risk, the forecast shows.
Beverly Shores.jpg
Beverly shores2.jpg
erosion.jpg2.jpg
House in Ogden Dunes.jpg
IMG_3201.jpg
IMG_3223.jpg
IMG_3228.jpg
IMG_3236.jpg
IMG_3243.jpg
IMG_3248.jpg
IMG_3256.jpg
Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk beach erosion
IMG_3262.jpg
IMG_3263.jpg
IMG_3277.jpg
IMG_3289.jpg
IMG_3326.jpg
IMG_3327.jpg
IMG_3329.jpg
IMG_3331.jpg
Gallery
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.