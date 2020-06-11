Dangerous swimming conditions expected at Region beaches, NWS says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

People planning to visit certain Region beaches Thursday should stay out of the water, the National Weather Service warned.

Forecasters predicted life-threatening waves and currents at the shores of LaPorte County and parts of Michigan, the NWS Northern Indiana office said.

Michigan counties affected included Mason, Oceana, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren and Muskegon counties.

A Beach Hazards Statement was in effect until 10 a.m. CDT for the affected areas.

Beachgoers could expect waves more than four feet high, strong rip currents and winds of 10 to 20 mph Thursday. Waves were expected to diminish to about one to three feet midday, NWS said.

No beach hazard statements were in effect for other counties in Northwest Indiana Thursday.

An NWS forecast predicts "moderate" swim risk in Porter County, with waves two to four feet high and west winds of 15 to 20 mph.