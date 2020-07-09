Dangerous swimming conditions forecast to hit Region beaches Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

High waves and strong currents will create dangerous swimming conditions for Region beaches, the National Weather Service said.

Those visiting local beaches are urged to stay out of the water, the NWS said.

A beach hazard will be in effect Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for Lake Michigan beaches in Northwest Indiana. High waves will reach 3 to 6 feet tall and strong rip current and structural currents are expected.

Currents can sweep swimmers into deeper water, causing victims to drown.

There have been 16 drownings in Lake Michigan in 2020, said Dave Benjamin, executive director of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. Benjamin said drownings have been on a record-setting pace so far and there will likely be 100 drownings among all of the Great Lakes by the end of the year.

“And if the current Lake Michigan wind forecast for Friday night to Saturday morning and for all day Sunday holds true, Lake Michigan will have high and turbulent surf, especially for the south end of the Lake," Benjamin said. "Northerly winds over 20 mph for more than 9 hours will have the whole lake moving.”