Dangerous swimming conditions forecast to hit Region beaches Friday

High waves and strong currents will create dangerous swimming conditions for Region beaches, the National Weather Service said.
Those visiting local beaches are urged to stay out of the water, the NWS said.
A beach hazard will be in effect Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for Lake Michigan beaches in Northwest Indiana. High waves will reach 3 to 6 feet tall and strong rip current and structural currents are expected.
Currents can sweep swimmers into deeper water, causing victims to drown.
There have been 16 drownings in Lake Michigan in 2020, said Dave Benjamin, executive director of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. Benjamin said drownings have been on a record-setting pace so far and there will likely be 100 drownings among all of the Great Lakes by the end of the year.
“And if the current Lake Michigan wind forecast for Friday night to Saturday morning and for all day Sunday holds true, Lake Michigan will have high and turbulent surf, especially for the south end of the Lake," Benjamin said. "Northerly winds over 20 mph for more than 9 hours will have the whole lake moving.”
He called the combinations of conditions for drownings the four W's: warm, wind, waves and weekend. Benjamin said those visiting the lakefront should buy a U.S. Coastguard-approved life jacket to wear when swimming conditions are safe enough to go in the lake.
"If you go to the beach, take it with you and wear it if you are unsure of your swimming ability in the water," Benjamin said. "Make your kids wear them. Flotation is the difference between life and death in a drowning incident.”
