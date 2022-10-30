Dash aids Save the Dunes efforts

MICHIGAN CITY — Runners will take to the streets and trails of Ogden Dunes on Saturday for the annual Dunes Dash.

All money raised will be used to support Save the Dunes' mission to advocate for the health and vitality of Northwest Indiana’s local environment and community.

This year’s race — with a virtual participation option — is sponsored by Castle Subaru and Castle Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM; the Kids Fun Run sponsor is UnitedHealthCare.

“We are so thrilled to add our 2K Kids Fun Run to this year’s Dunes Dash and encourage everyone, young or old, running pro or novice, to get active outside," said Betsy Maher, executive director for Save the Dunes.

"Running and walking are two of the many ways to experience our local environment. Like exercise, we know that spending time in nature is good for the mind and body, which is why it’s so fitting to dash for our dunes."

Dunes Dash is back in person after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

“Like a lot of things we learned during the pandemic, running a race can look different, too, which is why we are excited to continue offering a virtual participation option,” Maher said.

“Whether you plan to join us virtually or in person this year, we are excited to use exercise as a way to connect people with nature and encourage people to be active outside.”

Save the Dunes was formed under the call to action to "save the dunes" through the establishment of a National Park. In 1966, the National Lakeshore (now named a National Park) was established, and since then it has been Save the Dunes’ mission to ensure its protection through advocacy, conservation efforts and community engagement.

Advance registration is open at savedunes.org. Race-day registration is available for an additional charge.