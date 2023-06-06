David Uran just marked his first anniversary of leading Lake County's $1.1 billion tourism industry.

After serving as mayor of Crown Point for 14 years, Uran was hired last year to serve as president and CEO of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, ushering in a new era of leadership for the agency charged with bringing visitors, conferences and sporting events to the state's second-most-populous county.

Lake County's tourism industry has been growing and is poised to benefit from big developments like a convention center, the return of the Gary Air Show and an extension of the National Softball Association Fastpitch World Series, Uran said.

"It's been a very fulfilling 365 days. It's gone really well," he said. "Getting through this first year involved learning all the aspects of the position, the places and the industry. It's been a matter of getting up on those things we're developing, what the calendar holds, and the events we're involved in like the sporting events."

The SSCVA recently inked a five-year extension on the NSA World Series that's come to the Region for the past 15 years, bringing about 10,000 visitors a year.

"Amateur sports has always been big for our economy," Uran said. "Crown Point built the amateur Crown Point Sports Complex during my administration. Amateur sports benefits local businesses and supports all the municipalities."

A study found that tourism significantly reduces the tax burden for Lake County's 194,000 households, saving each $633 a year in local taxes, Uran said. It's ideal to bring in visitors who pay hotel and sales taxes to the community but typically don't use any government services.

"It's tax savings for each homeowner that helps fund law enforcement, public safety, quality-of-life programs and public infrastructure," he said. "It stretches those tax dollars further, raising more dollars that gives more opportunity to reinvest here in the Hoosier State. It's almost a timeshare for your community. People stay in hotels, rent cars, and buy goods and services. We can use that revenue to reinvest in ourselves to have a better life."

The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, founded in 1983 and funded largely by hotel taxes paid by out-of-towners, has increased partnerships with local businesses by 25% over the past year. It's looked to be more out-and-about in the community, such as by visiting businesses and museums across Lake County during National Tourism Week and by putting out videos for longtime business partners like Albanese Candy Factory and Teibel's.

"We want to continue to bring more people and raise awareness of what we do," he said. "Studies have found that every dollar tourism agencies spend results in $6 spent in the private sector."

Uran has encouraged SSCVA staff to do more promotion on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and other social media platforms that people have gravitated toward.

"We're having more of a presence and starting to see the fruits of our labors. We're looking to build a strong community with tourism one visitor at a time. We're working with restaurants, hotels, hospitality businesses, local governments and anyone who supports our mission and momentum to attract people to come to Northwest Indiana.

"Our goal as a government agency is to get people here in front of the private sector, and then they need to use their business model to sell to and capture the public."

The SSCVA works to get the message out that Northwest Indiana has significant assets like historical downtowns, shopping, festivals like Pierogi Fest and the Crown Point Corn Roast, the Lake Michigan shoreline and the Indiana Dunes National Park, Uran said.

"The weather can be one of our biggest assets or a deterrence. People head to the water so long as it's beautiful out."

Amateur sporting events like Premier Girls Fastpitch Softball, Amateur Softball Association and Cal Ripken Baseball events draw visitors. Hotel stays rose last year as tourism's economic impact grew to $1.1 billion in Lake County, up from $980 million before the coronavirus pandemic.

Casino visits also increased as the new Hard Rock Casino in Gary became the state's top casino, Uran said. It's been bringing in prominent, nationally recognized acts like The Killers, Diana Ross and Kevin Hart, filling the void created by the closure of the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville and drawing more Chicagoans into the Region.

"It makes us a major player with coveted national acts coming to Lake County. It's made the Region legitimately a place to come and have a good time. People will come 50 to 100 miles to see these performances, and they're selling out very fast and getting positive reviews. It's an opportunity to get a share of the Chicago market."

Legislation has paved the way for a new convention and sports arena in Lake County that would be funded in part with state-matching grants from Hard Rock Casino revenue and would not raise taxes, Uran said. It would likely be developed in conjunction with a hotel with 225 to 275 rooms.

"It would be an amenity for all of Northwest Indiana," he said. "For the first time in our history, a convention and sports arena is under consideration. We're very fortunate with the success of that bill."

The project is in its infancy, but Uran envisions a business model similar to the Ford Center in Evansville. In addition to conventions, a Lake County convention center could potentially host amateur basketball, volleyball and hockey, potentially collegiate tournaments and local university teams.

Lake County could draw medical and other business conventions, Uran said. It could bring back some of the events the Radisson at Star Plaza once hosted and attract gatherings from across the Midwest, including potentially peeling off smaller conferences that take place at McCormick Place in Chicago. It would be an economical alternative to conventions in Chicago.

"We're close to Chicago but less expensive," he said. "People can fly into Midway or O'Hare. People visiting McCormick already stay at our hotels because they're less expensive and only 35 minutes away."

Region hotels also benefit from overflow from major Chicago events, such as the sold-out Taylor Swift concerts at Soldier Field.

"We're part of the hotel marketplace in Chicago," he said. "A Google search shows it's close and a less-expensive option. People might stay in our hotels when going to Cubs or White Sox games or our museums. They might also visit Indiana attractions like the Indiana Dunes. They're complementary."

The Gary Air Show will return the same weekend as Michigan City's Great Lakes Grand Prix, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors to the shores of Lake Michigan across Northwest Indiana to watch high-speed boat races and then soaring jet planes. Uran has made a priority of patching up relations with tourism leaders in Porter and LaPorte counties since they all share the Indiana Dunes National Park, which stretches along the coastline from Gary to Michigan City.

"Visitors don't see boundaries," he said. "We all share attractions. Big events like the NSA World Series fill hotels all the way from Lake County to Porter County to LaPorte County."

Northwest Indiana also is gaining amenities, including a YMCA in Hammond and an amateur baseball team in Griffith, Uran said. The tourism agency is getting ready to sign a deal to extend America's Crossroads Bowl in Hobart for three more years.

Part of the SSCVA's mission is to raise awareness of such amenities internally within Northwest Indiana because people in Hammond might not be aware of what's going on in Crown Point and vice versa, he said. It promotes events like the Rock 'N Rail Festival in Griffith via email blasts and other marketing methods, primarily to bring out a local crowd.

"It's been one year, and it's gone very quickly in a fast-paced industry. I'm fortunate to have an incredible staff and a board that believes in our mission and is working together on the same page to give us the tools we need. Our hotel numbers are going up. Our casino numbers are going up. The tourism industry is moving forward in Northwest Indiana. It's an economic engine for the state of Indiana."