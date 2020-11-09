Day care permit rejected; council cites 21 ‘serious’ 911 calls to address

Not one of the 911 calls pertained to her, Hubbard-Bobo said.

Councilman Clorius Lay, D-at large, agreed, saying denying her a permit would set dangerous precedent and cast a chilling effect on others seeking to do business in Gary.

"These calls are hearsay. This is not due process," said Lay, an attorney. "Give her a chance to be successful."

Hubbard-Bobo claimed the police activity at the rental property all stems from ex-councilwoman LaVetta Sparks-Wade, a neighbor.

However, Sparks-Wade told The Times she was only one of the 21 emergency calls placed to police over the years regarding that particular address. She and her mother live on that same street.

Sparks-Wade, who was denied opportunity to speak at the council meeting last week, told The Times as a former councilwoman, she fielded numerous complaints from neighbors about high traffic volumes and suspected drug activity at all times of the day at the 3978 Martin Luther King Drive.

"This man had a robust clientele," Sparks-Wade alleged.

She said the city has heavy-handedly approved in-home day cares over the years, leading to an oversaturation in some neighborhoods.