Multiple locations in Northwest Indiana will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s 24th National Take Back Day this weekend, for residents to turn in unused or expired medication with no questions asked.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, drop boxes will be available in 16 locations in the Region. The DEA will accept any liquid and pill prescription drugs. Vape cartridges will be accepted if all batteries are removed.

The DEA has encouraged Americans to remove any unneeded or unused medication to prevent potential prescription drug misuse or opioid addiction, according to the DEA website. Individuals who misuse opioids or other prescription drugs often obtain the substances from a family member or friend.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Chip Cookie leads drug-enforcement efforts in the DEA’s Merrillville office. He said 55 locations in northern Indiana are participating in Take Back Day.

“Take Back Day is one approach to saving lives and drawing awareness to the opioid epidemic,” Cooke said. “DEA looks forward to again collaborating with the community and its public safety partners in this important lifesaving effort.”

Medications can be disposed of at:

Cedar Lake: Cedar Lake Police Department, 7408 Constitution Ave.

Crown Point: Crown Point Police Department, 124 N. East St.; Lake County Sheriff’s Department, 2293 N. Main St.; Jail building lobby.

East Chicago: East Chicago Police Department, 2301 E. Columbus Drive.

Dyer: Dyer Police Department, 2150 Hart St.

Griffith: Griffith Police Department, 115 N. Broad St.

Hammond: Hammond Police Department, 509 Douglas St.

Hobart: Hobart Police Department, 705 E. Fourth St.

Michigan City: Michigan City Police Department, 1201 E. Michigan Blvd.

Munster: Munster Police Department, 1001 Ridge Rd.

Lansing: Lansing Police Department, 2710 170th St.

Schererville: Schererville Police Department, 25 E. Joliet St.

St. John: St. John Police Department, 11033 W. 93rd Ave.

Valparaiso: Valparaiso Police Department, 355 S. Washington St.; Porter County Sheriff’s Department, 2755 Ind. 49

Winfield: Walgreens, 10920 Randolph St.

For additional locations nationwide, visit dea.gov/takebackday.

