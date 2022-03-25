Deaths eclipsed births in Northwest Indiana's most populous counties last year

Indiana's population grew by the smallest amount last year since 2015, while Northwest Indiana's most populous counties all saw natural decreases in population in which deaths outnumbered births during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new study by Indiana University.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates the Hoosier State added 20,341 residents last year, reaching a population of close to 6.81 million.

The Indiana Business Research Center at Indiana University's Kelley School of Business found the population increase was much smaller than the average annual gain of about 30,200 people over the previous decade.

Indiana only had a natural increase — births minus deaths — of 690 residents last year, according to STATS Indiana's population data. That's well below the average natural increase of 21,150 residents a year over the past decade.

Lake County suffered 710 more deaths than births last year, which was the worst natural decrease in the state. Porter and LaPorte counties had 300 more deaths than births.

While such a decline, sometimes described as a demographic winter, would normally be a cause for concern, it took place during one of the deadliest pandemics in U.S. history. The Indiana State Department of Health estimates COVID-19 killed more than 22,400 Hoosiers even after extraordinary safety precautions that included lockdowns, capacity restrictions and mask mandates.

"The primary cause of this slower growth was a sharp increase in the number of deaths in 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic took a heavy toll," said Matthew Kinghorn, senior demographer at the Indiana Business Research Center. "At the same time, fertility rates in Indiana continued to decline, resulting in only 77,600 births last year — the state's lowest annual tally on record dating back to the late 1960s."

The state did gain 19,000 residents through net in-migration or more people moving in than moving out. The Gary division of the Chicago metro area, which consists of Lake, Porter, Jasper and Newton counties, grew by 0.2% last year.

It remained the state's second-largest metro area with 719,700 residents.

Much of the growth remained concentrated in central Indiana. The population grew 2.6% in Boone County, 2.2% in Hamilton County, 2.2% in Hendricks County and 2% in Hancock County.

Hamilton County gained 7,782 more residents, Hendricks County 3,827 residents, Allen County 2,716 more residents, Johnson County 2,118 more residents and Boone County 1,883 more residents.

Marion County, the home of Indianapolis, saw a 0.6% decrease of nearly 5,670 residents.

"This drop stands in stark contrast to the trend over the previous decade when Marion County grew by an average of roughly 7,380 residents per year between 2010 and 2020," Kinghorn said. "An estimated net out-migration of nearly 9,230 residents was the primary driver of this decline in the state's most populous county."

