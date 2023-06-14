The Decay Devils preservationist group restored the historical Elgin, Joliet & Eastern Railway (EJ&E) No. 765 that's long stood sentry in Gateway Park in downtown Gary.

The collective of artists, urban explorers and photographers will celebrate with a pizza party in the park Saturday.

The Decay Devils, whose name is a play on daredevils that riffs off their penchant for exploring decaying buildings, will host a cleanup in the park at 4th Avenue and Broadway from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday. It seeks volunteers for the cleanup who will be rewarded with pizza and refreshments after helping pick up litter and tidy up the park.

A re-dedication ceremony for the 2-8-2 Mikado steam locomotive will take place at 11 p.m.

"Normally every year we kick off in the spring with a cleanup in Gary but the timing didn't work this year," President Tyrell Anderson said. "This is our first major event of the year, our first major kickoff. We're getting back downtown and highlighting the changes to Gateway Park and that corridor. A lot of murals and other things have gone up."

The group spruced up the historic locomotive, which was built by the Baldwin Locomotive Works in Philadelphia in 1929 and hauled freight throughout the Region. It long ran on the Chicago Outer Belt railroad stretching from Porter to Waukegan, Illinois.

The EJ&E railroad switched to diesel engines, but U.S. Steel stepped in to give the steam-powered locomotive a second life. It dispatched it to northern Minnesota's Iron Range, where it hauled iron ore and taconite bound for Gary Works and other steel mills.

It was installed as a monument at Gateway Park but has gotten decrepit and become shrouded by trees. The Decay Devils got a $60,000 grant from Legacy Foundation’s U.S. Steel/City of Gary Indiana Charitable Fund and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation Donor Advised Fund that helped fund the cleanup as well as other events and programs downtown.

"That train project is a monster project," Anderson said. "We're highlighting the history of it, why it's significant to the Region and how it got to the Region. We'll also be talking about what's coming ahead and get people excited."

The group removed rust from the train and fabricated new metal to replace parts that rusted out. It replaced the floors in the cab that rusted through and was completely repainted.

"It can't go anywhere but physically it looks nicer," he said. "We also cut down some overgrown trees so people can see it when driving past. For those who can't stop at least they can see it. But we're encouraging people to stop in the park and see it for what it is."

For more information, visit decaydevils.org or find the Decay Devils on social media.