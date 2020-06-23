Deep River Waterpark back in the splash soon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MERRILLVILLE — Deep River Waterpark could open in coming days.

The official date hasn’t been set, but it’s projected to be next week.

“It’s excitement on our end,” said Chris Landgrave, chief operating officer of Lake County Parks.

There have been struggles to find activities this summer because of COVID-19, and Lake County Parks officials have been working to help meet that need by opening the facility at 9001 E. Lincoln Highway.

“We provide fun things to do,” Landgrave said.

COVID-19 prompted officials to make several changes for this season for the health and safety of guests and employees, Landgrave said.

The park has reduced the number of open attractions to the following: the Rip Tide wavepool, the Storm enclosed tube slides, the Kraken mat slide racer, the Dragon speed slides and Mayor Byrdovich’s Courthouse interactive children’s play area.

Cabanas and gazebos can be rented, and several food and beverage locations will be open in the park.