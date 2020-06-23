Deep River Waterpark back in the splash soon

MERRILLVILLE — Deep River Waterpark could open in coming days.
The official date hasn’t been set, but it’s projected to be next week.
“It’s excitement on our end,” said Chris Landgrave, chief operating officer of Lake County Parks.
There have been struggles to find activities this summer because of COVID-19, and Lake County Parks officials have been working to help meet that need by opening the facility at 9001 E. Lincoln Highway.
“We provide fun things to do,” Landgrave said.
COVID-19 prompted officials to make several changes for this season for the health and safety of guests and employees, Landgrave said.
The park has reduced the number of open attractions to the following: the Rip Tide wavepool, the Storm enclosed tube slides, the Kraken mat slide racer, the Dragon speed slides and Mayor Byrdovich’s Courthouse interactive children’s play area.
Cabanas and gazebos can be rented, and several food and beverage locations will be open in the park.
All individual admission tickets must be purchased online before arriving to the park. Landgrave said attendance restrictions officials put in place will keep the park below half capacity.
He said daily attendance could be between 1,500 to 2,000 people. That range includes the number of individual admission tickets and season passes that could be used each day.
Opening fewer attractions and setting attendance limits helps to ensure “there’s tons of space so we can socially distance here,” Landgrave said.
The park has taken several other precautions.
Hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the facility, and staff will frequently clean common touch points, dining areas, life jackets and slide tubes.
Employees will wear masks when in contact with the public, and guests are requested to wear masks when they aren’t in the water.
There also will be signage to encourage guests to provide at least 6 feet of space anywhere there could be lines.
Visit deepriverwaterpark.com for park information and to purchase tickets.
