Deep River Waterpark preps for reopening

MERRILLVILLE — Get your swimsuits ready.
A date hasn't been set, but efforts are underway to reopen Deep River Waterpark.
“We're hoping to open by the end of the month,” said Chris Landgrave, chief operating officer of the Lake County Parks system.
Water parks can reopen at 50% capacity after Gov. Eric Holcomb's “Back on Track” plan advanced to stage 4 as of 11:01 p.m. Region time Thursday.
Guests will notice several differences when visiting the water park this year.
“We will not be able to open the entire park as we always do,” Landgrave said.
Three slide complexes, the wave pool and the courthouse play center will be available to guests.
The river rides are among amenities that won't be in operation, Landgrave said.
Although the “Back on Track” plan allows water parks to reach a maximum 50% capacity, Deep River could initially have stricter attendance restrictions in place.
“We're not 100% on that number,” Landgrave said.
To limit attendance, tickets will be sold online so people can reserve spots.
Besides restricting the number of visitors, officials are developing policies to keep guests safe while at the park.
There will be signage to encourage social distancing anywhere there could be lines, Landgrave said. The park also is working to limit touch points in the facility, he said.
The park's reopening date, attendance limits and safety requirements will be listed on its website — deepriverwaterpark.com — and on its social media pages when that information becomes available, Landgrave said.
He said it's a labor-intensive process to open the water park, and officials are “trying to play catch up” because the facility was completely shut down from all activities for about two months during the recent stay-at-home order.
“We are working toward it,” Landgrave said of reopening the park.
One of the other difficulties has been getting the staff in place to operate the facility.
Deep River Waterpark can employ up to 400 people each year.
Landgrave said there have been struggles bringing some employees back this season because they found other jobs while the park was completely closed because of COVID-19.
“I think you're going to find that everywhere,” Landgrave said.
He said Lake County Parks officials had considered keeping the water park closed this year, but they feel responsible to provide summertime activities for Northwest Indiana residents.
“People need to have fun,” Landgrave said.
A survey was issued before committing to reopen, and it generated significant feedback.
Gary SouthShore RailCats season
NWI Oilmen season
Crown Point Corn Roast
NWI Pride
Celebrate Schererville Festival
Dyer Summer Fest
St. Thomas More Fun Days
Crown Point Fourth of July parade
Highland Fourth of July festival, parade
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
LaPorte County Fair
Merrillville Independence Day parade, Gospel Fest programs
Whiting Fourth of July
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Portage Nativity Fest
Festival of the Lakes
Porter County Fair
Pierogi Fest
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Lake County Fair
Prairie Magic Music Festival
“People were wanting to see us come back,” Landgrave said. “That was very encouraging.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.