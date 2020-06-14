Deep River Waterpark preps for reopening

There will be signage to encourage social distancing anywhere there could be lines, Landgrave said. The park also is working to limit touch points in the facility, he said.

The park's reopening date, attendance limits and safety requirements will be listed on its website — deepriverwaterpark.com — and on its social media pages when that information becomes available, Landgrave said.

He said it's a labor-intensive process to open the water park, and officials are “trying to play catch up” because the facility was completely shut down from all activities for about two months during the recent stay-at-home order.

“We are working toward it,” Landgrave said of reopening the park.

One of the other difficulties has been getting the staff in place to operate the facility.

Deep River Waterpark can employ up to 400 people each year.

Landgrave said there have been struggles bringing some employees back this season because they found other jobs while the park was completely closed because of COVID-19.

“I think you're going to find that everywhere,” Landgrave said.