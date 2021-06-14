Deep River Waterpark's opening springs hope for a better summer

"We encourage everyone to be safe. Healthy people who are outside don't need a mask," Landgrave said.

COVID-19 altered some of the experiences at the water park last season.

The water park, which this year is experiencing its 26th season at 9001 E. Lincoln Highway, opened last year in late June with many limitations.

The park had reduced the number of open attractions to the following: the Rip Tide wave pool, the Storm enclosed tube slides, the Kraken mat slide racer, the Dragon speed slides and Mayor Byrdovich’s Courthouse interactive children’s play area.

Last year all individual admission tickets had to be purchased online before arriving to the park.

This year all the attractions are open.

"This year we are back up and running. ...The desire to be out and about is there," Landgrave said.

Emily Long, a lead cashier at Deep River, said she expected a good turnout of people this weekend, given the long line of visitors waiting to get in combined with the warm weather.

"People have been so cooped up. Everyone wants to get out and have a good time," Long said.