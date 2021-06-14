Deep River Waterpark's opening springs hope for a better summer

MERRILLVILLE — "Simply splashtastic" experiences are back full time at Deep River Waterpark.
The recreational offerings arrived just in time for Valparaiso teachers Danielle Gingrich, Kate Sorensen and Sue Foster, who came to the water park with their children, ages 7 to 11, in tow.
"It's good to be back here after a tough year of teaching," Foster said.
The three mothers were settling in on poolside lounge chairs while their kids already were jumping into the nearby pool.
"First one here saves the seats," Gingrich said.
The water park traditionally opens its season on Memorial Day weekend, but that was delayed this year due to the unseasonably cool weather that weekend and a lack of staff, said Chris Landgrave, CEO of Lake County Parks.
The water park instead opened on June 4 for the weekends — Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Deep River Waterpark will be open seven days a week starting June 14, Landgrave said.
"The issue this year is employees. Trying to get enough employees is a bear," Landgrave said.
Those who come to the water park don't need to wear masks, but if they want to do so they can.
"We encourage everyone to be safe. Healthy people who are outside don't need a mask," Landgrave said.
COVID-19 altered some of the experiences at the water park last season.
The water park, which this year is experiencing its 26th season at 9001 E. Lincoln Highway, opened last year in late June with many limitations.
The park had reduced the number of open attractions to the following: the Rip Tide wave pool, the Storm enclosed tube slides, the Kraken mat slide racer, the Dragon speed slides and Mayor Byrdovich’s Courthouse interactive children’s play area.
Last year all individual admission tickets had to be purchased online before arriving to the park.
This year all the attractions are open.
"This year we are back up and running. ...The desire to be out and about is there," Landgrave said.
Emily Long, a lead cashier at Deep River, said she expected a good turnout of people this weekend, given the long line of visitors waiting to get in combined with the warm weather.
"People have been so cooped up. Everyone wants to get out and have a good time," Long said.
Lydia and Charles Roop, of Merrillville, are season pass holders and have visited the water park four times already this year with their family.
"We live just down the street from here," Lydia Roop said. "I'm just happy everything is back open. We're excited."
Angelina Lozada and Timothy Haines, both of Portage, came to the water park for the first time this year and what will be their last time.
"We're moving to Ohio, so we wanted to come by one last time," Lozada said.
Their daughters, 13 and 2, kept cool nearby by splashing in the kiddie wading pool.
Visit deepriverwaterpark.com for park information and to purchase tickets.