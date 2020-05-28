Defendant charged with murdering man who stayed overnight with ex-girlfriend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT — A man broke into his ex-girlfriend's home, threw her down a set of stairs, and shot and killed another man spending the night with her Jan. 6 in Gary, court records allege.

Jerrell T. Harris, 32, of Gary, was arrested about Friday morning in Milwaukee by agents with the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Harris was charged May 7 with murdering Wydallas Tobar Jr., 37, of Gary, at Harris' ex-girlfriend's home in the 600 block of West 19th Avenue. He's also charged in Lake Criminal Court with felony counts of burglary and domestic battery.

Tobar's family remembered him in the weeks after the homicide as a "beautiful soul," who enjoyed spending time with his children and working as a DJ.

According to court records, Harris broke into his ex-girlfriend's home through a back door and threw her down the stairs as she met him in a hallway and asked, "What are you doing?"

A witness told police a gunshot rang out and Tobar said, "Why, man?"

Harris left the home and drove away in his gold or bronze-colored Cadillac, records allege.