Defendant repeatedly hit man in back of head with hammer over lost job, records state
Defendant repeatedly hit man in back of head with hammer over lost job, records state

CROWN POINT — A 42-year-old man beat another man in the head with a hammer last month because he was angry the man took his job after he was fired, court records allege. 

Frank W. Thompson, of East Chicago, made an initial appearance Friday before a Lake Criminal Court magistrate on charges of aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Not guilty pleas were entered on Thompson's behalf.

The man and Thompson used to work in construction together and had been friends until their employer fired Thompson and gave the man the position Thompson had held, court records state.

The man told police he was walking late May 19 in the area of 140th and Pulaski streets in East Chicago when Thompson approached him from behind and said, "You stole my job, you owe me money," and, "Give me my money or I'll (expletive) kill you."

Thompson is accused of hitting the man in the head with a hammer multiple times as the man attempted to take cover. The man told police he was able to push Thompson away and take the hammer, and Thompson ran away yelling, "I will kill you," records state.

The man received eight to 10 staples for injuries to the back of his head.

Police recovered a black and red construction hammer with blood on it and a message written in marker that said, "Don't (expletive) up," according to court documents.

Thompson was being held Tuesday on a bond of $40,000 surety or $4,000 cash. His formal appearance and bail review hearing is set for Thursday.

