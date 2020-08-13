You are the owner of this article.
Defense can question witness in murder trial about convictions in sidewalks-for-votes scandal
Defense can question witness in murder trial about convictions in sidewalks-for-votes scandal

CROWN POINT — Defense attorneys can ask a witness expected to testify during a murder trial next week about his convictions 15 years ago in the Sidewalk Six scandal, but they can't bring up that he was ordered to pay $755,088 in restitution to East Chicago.

Joel Markovich was among several witnesses to the April 29, 2017, homicide of Alonzo Smith, 69, of East Chicago's Calumet neighborhood, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Stephen Shelton, 53, of Gary, is scheduled to stand trial starting Monday on one count of murder.

According to court records, Shelton shot Smith as Smith sat in a silver Chevrolet Impala parked near Wallace Metals, 1200 E. Chicago Ave.

Smith worked at Wallace Metals and was waiting for a manager to arrive and open the business, records state.

Several roofers told police they were driving different vehicles along Chicago Avenue about 7:40 a.m. when Smith's car rolled into the road and struck the back of a boom crane truck.

Markovich told police he was eastbound on Chicago Avenue when he noticed people in the street and stopped to see if everyone was OK, records state.

The group of roofers and Markovich noticed a black man, who was wearing black clothing and a black ski mask and had a distinct limp, walking east on the north side of Chicago Avenue, records allege.

The man placed a gun and a glove in a dumpster in an alley south of a bar in the 1300 block of Chicago Avenue and told one of the roofers, who yelled for him to stop, "I didn't have nothing to do with it," records allege.

Markovich's testimony will be important, because he was the only witness to see the man's hat fall off, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jennie Bell said.

DNA from the hat was later linked to Shelton, who walks with a limp because of a prior gunshot wound, records state.

Defense attorney Russell Brown said Markovich's 2005 federal convictions for fraud and engaging in a monetary transaction in criminally derived property speak to his credibility as an eyewitness. 

Markovich was ordered to pay more than $755,000 in restitution to East Chicago as a result of his convictions, Brown said.

Markovich was sentenced in 2005 to 18 months in prison for his role in the sidewalks-for-votes scandal that capped former East Chicago Mayor Robert Pastrick's 33-year mayoral rule, federal court records show.

The scandal also resulted in convictions of six East Chicago officials — three city councilmen, a city controller, a parks superintendent and a city engineer — who became known as the Sidewalk Six. Pastrick never faced criminal charges.

In the murder case, Markovich never positively identified Shelton as the suspect, records show.

Markovich was shown a photo lineup after police learned DNA from the hat matched Shelton, and he told police the suspect was either Shelton or another person in a five-man lineup.

Bell said Markovich's testimony would be corroborated by the roofers' testimony. Allowing the defense to question his credibility by bringing up his past could mislead the jury, she said.

Perkins granted Brown's request to question Markovich about his convictions, but barred any evidence about the amount of his restitution or details of the crimes.

Perkins declined to grant the state's request to introduce evidence of Shelton's three prior auto theft convictions, which all are more than 10 years old. The state failed to present any evidence of a modus operandi, and Shelton isn't charged in his latest case with attempted auto theft, she said.

If Shelton chooses to testify on his own behalf, prosecutors will be permitted to ask about his convictions, Perkins said.

Perkins also denied a defense request to exclude DNA evidence, finding analysis by Indiana State Police was based on reliable methods.

Stephen Shelton

Stephen Shelton 

