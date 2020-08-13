Defense can question witness in murder trial about convictions in sidewalks-for-votes scandal

The man placed a gun and a glove in a dumpster in an alley south of a bar in the 1300 block of Chicago Avenue and told one of the roofers, who yelled for him to stop, "I didn't have nothing to do with it," records allege.

Markovich's testimony will be important, because he was the only witness to see the man's hat fall off, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jennie Bell said.

DNA from the hat was later linked to Shelton, who walks with a limp because of a prior gunshot wound, records state.

Defense attorney Russell Brown said Markovich's 2005 federal convictions for fraud and engaging in a monetary transaction in criminally derived property speak to his credibility as an eyewitness.

Markovich was ordered to pay more than $755,000 in restitution to East Chicago as a result of his convictions, Brown said.

Markovich was sentenced in 2005 to 18 months in prison for his role in the sidewalks-for-votes scandal that capped former East Chicago Mayor Robert Pastrick's 33-year mayoral rule, federal court records show.