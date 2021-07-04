DeGiulio parts ways from Dyer after nearly 6 years

DYER — After nearly six years, Town Manager Tom DeGiulio is bidding farewell to the town of Dyer.
During a special Dyer Town Council meeting Tuesday, a motion failed for the town to enter a consulting agreement with DeGiulio, who began serving as the interim town manager in 2016.
Earlier this year, the town asked former Dyer Police Chief David Hein to step into the role; his first day as town manager is Monday.
DeGiulio's time as Dyer Town Manager was supposed to last six months while the town searched for someone for the role, but "then we decided we had a bit more stuff to do than that," he said.
"We got a lot done. We were asked to accelerate capital projects and improvements, and we've done that," DeGiulio said. "We've probably done more in the last 5 1/2 years than they've done in the previous 20. And we've got more plans on the books that'll still get done."
DeGiulio recalled a couple of projects, above and below ground, he oversaw during his tenure, including a new Dyer Fire Station No. 2, developing the north end of Central Park and millions in upgrades to underground infrastructure.
DeGiulio noted Central Park now has four ball fields as well as a concession stand.
The town also is working to address storm drainage in Northgate Park, where Dyer Girls Softball currently plays, among other water, storm water and sanitary projects, he said.
"Central Park will get done, but Central Park is the kind of thing you shouldn't rush — it should evolve," said DeGiulio, who later noted Central Park, when done, will offer a everyone a place to go.
Before coming to Dyer in 2016, DeGiulio served as town manager in Munster for 30 years.
"I think I've left the place better off than when I found it," he said of Dyer. "That's a tribute to all the employees that I've worked with and all the boards and commissions and everything else."
With almost five decades of working in local government, DeGiulio said he plans to enjoy his summer and his grandchildren.
"I don't want to get locked into a full-time gig," DeGiulio said. "I'll be 70 in November. So it's time to enjoy life a little bit, instead of going to meetings and all that other rigmarole."
In the fall, DeGiulio said he will continue to teach a budgeting class at Indiana University Northwest, and is looking ahead to another year of helping coach varsity softball at Munster High School.
A Chicago Heights native, DeGiulio got his first taste of working in municipal government while in college at Illinois State University.
Originally studying to be a high school economics teacher, DeGiulio became fascinated with government as a graduate student while interning in Normal, Illinois.
After working as an aide and assistant, DeGiulio went on to serve as assistant town manager in Normal for three years, and later spent four years as city administrator in El Paso, Illinois.
"I view local government as a public service and a calling," said DeGiulio, sitting in his half-packed office.