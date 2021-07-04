DeGiulio parts ways from Dyer after nearly 6 years

DeGiulio recalled a couple of projects, above and below ground, he oversaw during his tenure, including a new Dyer Fire Station No. 2, developing the north end of Central Park and millions in upgrades to underground infrastructure.

DeGiulio noted Central Park now has four ball fields as well as a concession stand.

The town also is working to address storm drainage in Northgate Park, where Dyer Girls Softball currently plays, among other water, storm water and sanitary projects, he said.

"Central Park will get done, but Central Park is the kind of thing you shouldn't rush — it should evolve," said DeGiulio, who later noted Central Park, when done, will offer a everyone a place to go.

Before coming to Dyer in 2016, DeGiulio served as town manager in Munster for 30 years.

"I think I've left the place better off than when I found it," he said of Dyer. "That's a tribute to all the employees that I've worked with and all the boards and commissions and everything else."

With almost five decades of working in local government, DeGiulio said he plans to enjoy his summer and his grandchildren.