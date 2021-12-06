Delphi murders investigators seeking tips on social media profile

DELPHI — Indiana State Police detectives investigating the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German in Delphi are seeking information from the public about a social media profile called anthony_shots.

Detectives with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police came across the profile during their investigation of the slayings of the young girls near the Monon High Bridge Trail in 2017, in a high-profile case that captured statewide attention.

"This profile was being used from 2016 to 2017 on social media applications, including but not limited to, Snapchat and Instagram," Indiana State Police said in a press release. "The fictitious anthony_shots profile used images of a known male model and portrayed himself as being extremely wealthy and owning numerous sports cars. The creator of the fictitious profile used this information while communicating with juvenile females to solicit nude images, obtain their addresses, and attempt to meet them."

Police identified the man in the images as a known male model who is not a person of interest in the investigation. Detectives want information about the person who created the anthony_shots profile and his activities online.