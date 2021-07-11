Delta variant now dominant COVID strain in Indiana, causing new outbreaks

But only about 49% of the state's eligible population of people 12 or older, or 2.9 million Hoosiers, have been fully vaccinated, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

"For those who are unvaccinated, either by choice or not yet eligible such as kids under the age of 12, and for those for whom the vaccine may not be fully effective, such as those immunocompromised or with weakened immune systems, there is good reason to be concerned about the Delta variant," Pollak said. "For those fully vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna, there does not appear to be any need for concern for themselves, although there may be greater concern about vaccinated individuals spreading the virus to others."

While it's difficult to determine exactly how widespread the Delta variant is in Indiana, evidence suggests it may already be driving cases back up across the state, Pollak said. Average new daily cases in southwest Indiana have tripled from 51 per week to 179 per week. That's low compared to the last few waves, but the high rate of increase and potential for exponential growth are reasons for concern, he said.