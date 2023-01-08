Democrats gear up for caucus to fill Hobart council seat

HOBART — The city’s 3rd District could have a new City Council representative in coming weeks.

John Brezik, chairman of Hobart’s Democratic Precinct Organization, said planning has begun for a caucus to fill the vacant 3rd District seat. Democrat Lino Maggio resigned at the end of December as he begins his first term as Hobart Township assessor.

Brezik said the caucus must take place within 30 days of Maggio’s resignation. He said he is coordinating with Lake County Democratic Chairman Jim Wieser to schedule it, and it could occur in the middle of January.

“The date is not yet set,” Brezik said.

Once there is official notice of the caucus, Democrats in the 3rd District can file with the Lake County Democratic Central Committee to be considered as a candidate to fulfill the remainder of Maggio’s term, which runs through the end of 2023. Democratic precinct committeemen in 3rd District will then gather during the caucus to select a person to fill the seat.

Maggio served on the council for about 11 years. He was honored by several Hobart officials at his last City Council meeting at the end of December.

“We appreciate, Lino, all your hard work and dedication that you put in with the council and all the things that you’ve done for us and the city,” Councilman Matt Claussen said. “We know you’ll be successful in your next adventures, and we hope to work closely with you.”

Maggio said it was an honor being the 3rd District’s representative on the council.

“I’ve lived in my district my whole life,” he said.

Maggio said the council accomplished much during his time there, including growth in the downtown area, the new Third Street bridge and the renovation of the Brickie Bowl.

“I think I left the district better than I found it,” he said.