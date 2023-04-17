HOBART — The two Democratic candidates for mayor have experience on the City Council.

Councilman Josh Huddlestun is facing former Councilman Jerry Herzog in the May primary.

Huddlestun is in his second term on the council. The lifelong Hobart resident has experience in banking, including at banks in New Buffalo and in downtown Hobart.

“That’s kind of why I got started in politics was banking downtown and getting to know the people and the businesses that would come in there,” he said.

He also has experience in the construction and restoration industries, and he currently handles business development for AmeriClean.

Huddlestun said his time on the council and his work experience make him stand out as a mayoral candidate.

He wants to build on the strong foundation that Mayor Brian Snedecor, who isn’t seeking reelection, has established in Hobart.

He listed public safety, fiscal responsibility and quality of life as his priorities.

Huddlestun said he will push for more activities for the city’s youth and young adults so they can actively be engaged in Hobart.

That includes starting the mayor’s youth council so middle and high schoolers can meet with elected officials to provide feedback.

“We want to shape that so that they don’t ever feel like they’ve outgrown Hobart or there’s not opportunities here for them,” he said.

Huddlestun wants the Police and Fire departments to be fully staffed, with more training opportunities available for personnel. He said fewer people are lining up to serve as a first responder, so Hobart must offer competitive wages and benefits to attract quality candidates.

He said transparency is necessary, and he will use technology to keep the community informed. He said he already hosts live video sessions each week on Facebook to field questions from residents and provide feedback. Those type of sessions would continue if he’s elected mayor.

Huddlestun said he will aggressively recruit new businesses and development to the city. The U.S. 30 corridor, the city’s downtown and the west end of Hobart are target areas.

“I want Hobart to be one of the best places to live,” he said.

Herzog said he got his start in politics as a precinct committeeman in Hobart, then spent 12 years on the City Council. He said he was the council president for eight of those years and was on several committees.

Herzog also was on the Lake County Solid Waste Management District board for 11 years., serving as a past chairman and vice chairman.

He said he decided to pursue the mayor’s office because he wants to continue serving the community: “I’m not doing it for the money. I do it because I believe I can make a bigger difference in the city of Hobart.”

Herzog is a retired union laborer and said that would be an advantage as mayor when addressing road repairs and other infrastructure. If that work isn’t done properly, infrastructure could fail.

“We have to have somebody that has some kind of construction background,” Herzog said.

If elected, Herzog said, he would focus on using new technology for infrastructure projects.

He also would put an emphasis on addressing unsafe buildings in the city. Herzog recalled the partial collapse of a building downtown in 2020.

“There are other buildings down there that need to be addressed and looked at and made sure they’re structurally sound,” he said.

Herzog said improving public safety is a goal, and he would explore all programs and tools available for the Police and Fire departments.

“We want to make sure that (residents) they stay safe,” he said.

Herzog said he also will focus on the youth of the community. If elected mayor, he would have meetings every three months with Hobart students to get their ideas and suggestions for ways to improve the municipality.

“They’re going to be future leaders of this city,” he said.

Herzog said he has the time to serve as mayor, and he would bring experience, leadership and dedication to the position.

“Nothing is going to take me away from doing the job properly,” he said.