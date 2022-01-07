DeMotte man sent to prison for child porn, narcotics

HAMMOND — A federal judge sentenced a DeMotte-area man to prison for possession of child pornography and narcotics.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 72-month term Thursday on Raymond W. Upthegrove, 36, of DeMotte.

Upthegrove pleaded guilty Aug. 28, 2020, to felony charges under an agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office in which he gave up his right to make the government prove its charges against him at trial.

Federal prosecutors agreed to recommend he receive a more lenient prison term than the maximum penalty of 20 years.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department said the case came to their attention three years ago when a relative of Upthegrove found child pornography at the defendant’s house near Interstate 65 and turned it over to one of the county police officers.

Sheriff’s investigators search the home Jan. 9, 2018, and recovered 2,643 still images and 48 videos of child pornography and a small quantity of marijuana and methamphetamine.

Police said an informant identified the defendant as a local methamphetamine trafficker.