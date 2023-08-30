DeMotte State Bank is helping local educators with their out-of-pocket expenses.

The bank, which has branches in Jasper, Newton, Lake, Porter and Starke counties, recognized 30 local teachers through its Treat Your Teacher program. It gave them $150 gift cards to buy supplies for their classrooms.

"Our ultimate goal is to make a positive impact on the education system in our communities and foster a sense of collaboration and support," DeMotte State Bank President Kent Bierma said. "We believe that by supporting our teachers, we are investing in the future of our community, and we are proud to play a part in their success."

It supplied gift cards to James Blom of DeMotte Christian High School, Bethany Clark of DeMotte Elementary, Haley Kerlin of Kankakee Valley Intermediate School, Michael Clark of Kankakee Valley Middle School, Sara Welsh of Kankakee Valley High School, Kevin Kaluf of Kankakee Valley High School, Pam Abbring of Wheatfield Elementary, Amanda Wheeler of Wheatfield Elementary, Lynnsi Sandonato of Wheatfield Elementary, Stephan Wennmacher of Hebron Elementary, Mary Nemth of Hebron Elementary, Wayne Straka of Hebron High School, Jennifer Wilson of Three Creeks Elementary in Lowell, Kaitlyn DeBoer of Three Creeks Elementary in Lowell, Erinie Kharchaf of Oak Hill Elementary in Lowell, Dana Flamini of Jane Ball Elementary in Cedar Lake, Ashley Lakomek of Jane Ball Elementary in Cedar Lake, Chandler Spring of Hanover Central Middle School, Darcy Gibbons of Lake Village Elementary, Chari Hayden of Lake Village Elementary, Ryana Berbig of Lake Village Elementary, Emily Cripe of Van Rensselaer Elementary, Melissa McCully of St. Augustine Catholic School in Rensselaer, Angela Green of Rensselaer Central Primary, Kassie Vanderwall of North Newton Jr./Sr. High, Ron DeYoung of North Newton Jr./Sr. High, Chloe Vanderwall of North Newton Jr./Sr. High, Marla Born of Knox Community Elementary School, Tammy Dearth of Knox Community High School and Pat Compton of Knox Community High School.