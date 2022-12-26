Departing Indiana secretary of state joins PR firm

Departing Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is joining the public relations firm C2 Strategic Communications.

The public relations firm has offices in Indianapolis, Louisville and Lexington. Sullivan will lead its Indiana division, which represents large-scale transportation, infrastructure and energy clients stretching from Indianapolis to Evansville.

Sullivan’s experience as an industrial engineer, Indiana legislator and the state’s chief election official gives her a broad understanding of core issues facing Hoosier communities.

“Our team thrives on telling success stories for clients that are improving and growing communities we serve,” said C2 Strategic CEO Chad Carlton. “Holli’s understanding of advanced manufacturing, workforce development, higher education and infrastructure are directly connected to the work we are doing at C2 to inform and prepare communities for growth.”

“Through my career, I’ve learned how effective communications can build bridges,” said Sullivan. “Joining C2 Strategic is a natural extension of my work in connecting varied groups of people for common causes. I’m looking forward to helping share stories that build a stronger, better Indiana.”

Sullivan worked at General Motors and Toyota, launched her own consulting business and represented northern Evansville and Newburgh in the Indiana House from 2014 through 2021. She chaired the House Roads and Transportation Committee and helped pass an infrastructure bill.

“I’m excited that Holli’s next chapter will be with a trusted communications partner dedicated to building communities,” Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said. “Holli’s diverse professional background will greatly enhance C2’s service to the Greater Evansville Region.”

The firm represents clients like Ford, AES Indiana, Anthem of Kentucky, Caesars Southern Indiana, the Kentucky Economic Development Cabinet and River Ridge Commerce Center.

“Holli’s commitment to community is well known here and across the state,” said Tara Barney, CEO of the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership. “C2 Strategic has driven community conversations about the I-69 bridge and the Lloyd Expressway —the kinds of projects that bring people together. We are excited that Holli will bring her hometown understanding and connections to her new position.”