 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deputy Lake County coroner retires
urgent

Deputy Lake County coroner retires

{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — After eight years, Scott Sefton has retired from the Lake County coroner's office. 

Sefton, who officially retied in mid-February, said he planned on retiring this year and picked Feb. 18 as his last day. 

"I've been talking about going into retirement when I turned 66, and I did so in January," Sefton said. 

In his retirement, Sefton plans to volunteer with the Community Emergency Response Team, as well as Supporting Addiction Free Environments (SAFE) for Lake County.

Sefton started his career with Lake County as a bailiff in the court system, then moved on to chief deputy clerk before leaving to work with nonprofits, such as ARC Bridges, he said. 

"I'm looking forward to the challenge again of working for those organizations," he said. "It's something that is dear to my heart in a lot of things."

Sefton added he also looks forward to spending time with his wife and family. 

"I'm going to miss the coroner's officer, of course. There was a lot of times I was able to help individuals have closure in difficult times," he said. "We have a great staff there working; (a) dedicated and caring staff at the coroner's office. ... (I'm) looking forward to another chapter."

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week

Scott Sefton

Sefton
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rooster will appear in court after killing owner during illegal cockfight

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts