Deputy Lake County coroner retires

CROWN POINT — After eight years, Scott Sefton has retired from the Lake County coroner's office.

Sefton, who officially retied in mid-February, said he planned on retiring this year and picked Feb. 18 as his last day.

"I've been talking about going into retirement when I turned 66, and I did so in January," Sefton said.

In his retirement, Sefton plans to volunteer with the Community Emergency Response Team, as well as Supporting Addiction Free Environments (SAFE) for Lake County.

Sefton started his career with Lake County as a bailiff in the court system, then moved on to chief deputy clerk before leaving to work with nonprofits, such as ARC Bridges, he said.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge again of working for those organizations," he said. "It's something that is dear to my heart in a lot of things."

Sefton added he also looks forward to spending time with his wife and family.