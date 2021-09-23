Derelict Valpo hotel to be razed

VALPARAISO — The former Quality Inn, which no longer is living up to its name, will be razed this fall to make way for a road project.

The Board of Works is preparing to award a contract for the demolition. It recently received two bids — $190,885 from G.E. Marshall of Valparaiso and $249,853 from C-Lee Construction Services of Gary.

“We bought the property as part of our U.S. 30 safety and improvements project,” City Engineer Michael Jabo said. “We hope to straighten out the approach to Silhavy farther to the north.”

Traffic congestion at the intersection by Walmart in Valparaiso has been a problem for the city. Only two or three cars can stack up in front of the Quality Inn; cars can back up a long way in front of the former Strongbow Inn as Silhavy Road snakes its way around toward U.S. 30.

The city plans to reroute that traffic through the Quality Inn property so traffic can line up better for the U.S. 30 stoplight, Jabo said.

“The hotel needed a lot of work,” he said, so the city bought it with Indiana Department of Transportation funds to make the road project work.

It originally was a Carlton Lodge, boasting an indoor/outdoor pool.