Dermody charts LaPorte's progress in State of City

LAPORTE — Success in key areas this year and an ambitious agenda for 2022 have put LaPorte well on the path to becoming the place to be.

That was the primary message from LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody during his State of the City address Dec. 2 at the Civic Auditorium.

The housing market has been updated and improved and new construction is moving along.

He pointed to the nearly finished construction of 200 resort-type apartments at NewPorte Landing and almost completed renovation of the once-condemned Monroe Street Apartments downtown as examples of what’s happening to draw more people and businesses to the city.

He wants to boost the city's population, currently at about 23,000, by one-third.

“If we’re going to be 30,000 people by 2030, we have to have enough housing of all types,” he said.

His playbook for growth includes aggressive code enforcement, which started when he took office nearly two years ago.

As a result, Dermody said, a number of single-family homes have been improved and dilapidated structures razed for redevelopment.