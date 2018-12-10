Here we are, in the midst of the holiday eating frenzy, with many Christmas cookie encounter…

Field to table

“Goose hunting starts around January in Mississippi and follows their migration into North Dakota,” says Carlos Rivero, owner/executive chef of Don Quijote, a Spanish restaurant in Valparaiso. “When it’s nice and sunny, they like to move.”

Game is a big deal to Rivero, who learned to hunt in Galicia region of Spain and carries on the tradition here. He’s going to hunt bear at the beginning of June in Canada and has traveled to Alberta, Canada, for moose and northern Michigan for elk .

“I go to different places for different species,” he says, volunteering several recipes for bear meat. Note to potential bear hunters: you need to cut the bear steaks across the grain before cooking otherwise they’re tough, bear fat is not tasty the way beef and pork fat are so trim it off and bear feet are considered by some to be an aphrodisiac.

Rivero is known for his game dinners that attract 200 to 300 guests with a menu including kangaroo, alligator, elk, whitetail deer, black bear, buffalo, goose and ostrich.

“Getting venison for the freezer is awesome,” says Greg Maurer, co-owner of South Country Guns in Schererville, who says he likes to hunt but doesn’t have the time to do it much.

Though he’s never hunted geese, Maurer did offer some hints for serving venison.

“The backstrap, which is the best cut, can be roasted or seared over high heat either on the grill or a pan,” he says. “If you going to get it ground for chili, often the processor will add a little pork to give it a little more flavor. Venison also is great for making jerky too.”

There was a time, according to Mike Schoonveld, an avid hunter in Morocco, Indiana, when Giant Canada geese, so called because they can weigh 15 pounds or more, were thought to be extinct. Then in the early 1960s, a waterfowl biologist discovered a small population of Giant Canadas living in Minnesota. Using the Minnesota flock as seed, a breeding program was established in every state by the Department of Natural Resources as well as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“Indiana’s project to bring back our once native subspecies of Canada goose was headquartered at Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area just south of the Kankakee River,” says Schoonveld, a member of the Indiana North Coast Charter Association, who bogs about hunting and fishing.

It was such a success that geese hunting Giant Canadas helps cull the large flocks, a win-win for environmentalists and hunters.

State and county public hunting areas include Willow Slough in Morocco, the Grand Marsh in Hebron and the LaSalle Fish and Wildlife Area in Lake Village. The Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Areas, 8,062 acres of wetland, upland and woodland game habitat, is open to the public. Its website contains useful videos published by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources such as “Canada Goose Processing from Field to Table.”

Schoonveld has bagged a lot of geese though he hasn’t served one for Christmas dinner.

“But I know a lot of people who do,” he says.

As for cooking geese, Schoonveld says there are a lot of recipes “just like chicken.” He likes to roast it and take geese breasts and grill them.

“Some people smoke them too,” he says.