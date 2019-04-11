GARY — Regarding economic development, Don Babcock jokes about the mayor of Pittsburgh bragging about his city’s “40-year overnight success.”
Babcock, NIPSCO's director of economic development, said economic growth takes time, work, a team effort and leadership
“Get engaged. Be partners in the community, and stand up for people who are leading,” Babcock said at the Indiana University Northwest Chancellor’s Commission for Community Engagement Wednesday at IUN.
The theme of the biannual meeting was “Regional economic development planning: learning from other communities’ successes.” The featured community was Detroit, a city that, through grassroots efforts, is making a comeback.
“It’s not going to happen with government, industry, and philanthropy acting alone,” said Brian Watkins, a change strategist working with the city of Detroit. “If we don’t come together and save our city, it’s over. It’s about equal sacrifice. In Detroit, it started with the people.”
Watkins has lived through good and bad times in the Motor City. Despite the downsizing of Detroit’s auto industry, others, especially those in the arts, remained. Artists, designers and musicians saw potential in the city that lost a quarter of its population in 10 years.
Eventually, Watkins said, small groups united to be creative, demand government accountability and change the way the city is perceived. Along the way, these groups saw the potential for Detroit to again be vibrant and offer people some “cool” things.
Karla Henderson, a change strategist working with Detroit and Gary, cited “a lot of people stepping up” after Detroit’s problems led to the mayoral election of former NBA star Dave Bing and changes in the city.
In some cases, Henderson said, change came slowly, with some projects taking 10 years. She cited a success story in Ford Motor Co.
After Ford left Detroit for Dearborn, Mich., the auto giant still wanted to have a presence in Detroit, so it invested $10 million in the city. Ford also leased a former train station, which it has since purchased and converted into the Ford Resource Engagement Center. The company will also bring 1,000 employees back to Detroit.
Several people at the IUN meeting called for promoting a positive image of the Region, especially Gary.
Henderson, who has a Gary home and serves as the city’s director of commerce, likened the city to an unwanted stepchild. “No one wants to host events in Gary,” she said, adding that Gary needs to be more involved in regional events.
Pamela Lowe, wife of IUN Chancellor William J. Lowe, drives to work in North Chicago and brags about Northwest Indiana. “We each have a responsibility to share with other people how proud we are,” said Lowe, a former Detroit resident. “That impresses people.”
“We have to believe in ourselves,” added local businessman Cal Bellamy.
Henderson suggested taking people, including local students, on tours around Gary.
Chancellor Lowe cited the 200,000 hours of community service IUN students perform annually, along with university programs designed to assist local businesses.
“We want folks to see us as a community resource,” Lowe said. “We do that by building relationships.”