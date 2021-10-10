Developer anxious to start building

MERRILLVILLE — The developer of the Liberty Estates project is eager to start construction.
Randy Hall, president of Luxor Homes, recently told the Plan Commission he hopes to begin work “as soon as you guys will let me.”
Before that can happen, planned unit development approval is needed for the project planned for 200 acres of land near U.S. 30 and Whitcomb Street.
The commission will consider granting preliminary PUD approval during its Oct. 19 regular meeting. If successful, Hall said he will immediately file for final PUD approval.
“We’re very excited to get some shovels in the ground ... if the weather will cooperate, get going right away,” he said.
Hall said Liberty Estates will feature single-family homes, ranch-style residences, triplex homes, hundreds of apartment units and other residential products. Plans also call for commercial lots.
“We have a mixed use of all demographics,” he said.
Commission members seem pleased with the concept for the community, and they’re hoping a traffic issue can be addressed while the initiative advances.
Commissioner Brain Dering said there’s a dangerous curve on Whitcomb Street.
“It’s a really bad curve with a really bad drop off,” he said. “It’s a blind curve.”
Town officials said Liberty Estates and other developments proposed in nearby areas could add traffic to Whitcomb Street, and a collaborative effort is needed to determine the best way to approach the curve.
“We just have to put our heads together and figure out how to make this a safe intersection,” Dering said.
Hall said he has a traffic study of the area, and that prompted him to relocate entrances to his development. Plans call for them be be farther away from the curve so they don’t add to problems there.
He said he can also connect to Chase Street through his development to help with traffic flow.
Hall was asked to add the curve to his traffic study to help explore a solution for the road.
It’s likely officials will continue discussing the traffic matter in coming meetings.