Developer anxious to start building

MERRILLVILLE — The developer of the Liberty Estates project is eager to start construction.

Randy Hall, president of Luxor Homes, recently told the Plan Commission he hopes to begin work “as soon as you guys will let me.”

Before that can happen, planned unit development approval is needed for the project planned for 200 acres of land near U.S. 30 and Whitcomb Street.

The commission will consider granting preliminary PUD approval during its Oct. 19 regular meeting. If successful, Hall said he will immediately file for final PUD approval.

“We’re very excited to get some shovels in the ground ... if the weather will cooperate, get going right away,” he said.

Hall said Liberty Estates will feature single-family homes, ranch-style residences, triplex homes, hundreds of apartment units and other residential products. Plans also call for commercial lots.

“We have a mixed use of all demographics,” he said.

Commission members seem pleased with the concept for the community, and they’re hoping a traffic issue can be addressed while the initiative advances.

Commissioner Brain Dering said there’s a dangerous curve on Whitcomb Street.