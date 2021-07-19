Developer brings in national homebuilder to help advance Hobart subdivision work

The amendment includes adjusting the square footage allowed for homes, changing lot sizes, increasing the amount of rental properties that can be there and modifying the entrance.

The commission tabled the matter while more details are ironed out for the PUD amendment.

“There is a lot to digest here,” City Engineer Phil Gralik said.

D.R. Horton could start construction immediately if the approvals are granted, and Hall envisions the company could build dozens of homes each year. Without the company involved, building could be limited to about 10 homes a year, he said.

Hall said D.R. Horton brings a variety of options for homes, and the business would offer 52 different elevations, so the community won’t have the same style of homes next to each other.

Commission members had questions regarding some of the proposed adjustments for the PUD. Project officials said having them in place allows D.R. Horton to adjust to market trends.

Mayor Brian Snedecor also said many younger families want less maintenance, and they don’t want larger lots.