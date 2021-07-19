Developer brings in national homebuilder to help advance Hobart subdivision work

HOBART — Adding a national homebuilder to the Cressmoor Estates project could help the development advance at a faster pace.
Randy Hall, the developer of Cressmoor Estates, said the housing market has substantially changed since planning started years ago for the subdivision that calls for a mixture of single-family and multi-family homes on about 200 lots south of 37th Avenue and east of Wisconsin Street.
He said he initially sought out four to five local builders to create residences there, but a downturn in the economy has stretched their resources, leaving them unable to participate in the project.
Hall said larger homebuilders offer a different background, and they have the capacity to “ride out the storm.”
That led to him contacting D.R. Horton, and Hall indicated the national homebuilder has more resources than regional companies.
“It’s pretty impressive some the things they can do,” Hall said.
He said the products they offer can cause single-family home values in Cressmoor to gradually increase over the years, eventually reaching into the $400,000 range.
Before starting construction in Cressmoor, D.R. Horton is asking the city’s Plan Commission to amend details in the existing planned unit development designation and replat the subdivision.
The amendment includes adjusting the square footage allowed for homes, changing lot sizes, increasing the amount of rental properties that can be there and modifying the entrance.
The commission tabled the matter while more details are ironed out for the PUD amendment.
“There is a lot to digest here,” City Engineer Phil Gralik said.
D.R. Horton could start construction immediately if the approvals are granted, and Hall envisions the company could build dozens of homes each year. Without the company involved, building could be limited to about 10 homes a year, he said.
Hall said D.R. Horton brings a variety of options for homes, and the business would offer 52 different elevations, so the community won’t have the same style of homes next to each other.
Commission members had questions regarding some of the proposed adjustments for the PUD. Project officials said having them in place allows D.R. Horton to adjust to market trends.
Mayor Brian Snedecor also said many younger families want less maintenance, and they don’t want larger lots.
He told the commission he was impressed with the homes D.R. Horton is building in the Gates of St. John, and he understands the importance of making sure the Cressmoor development is handled correctly.
“This is a huge project, and we want it to be done right,” Snedecor said.
Hall said work continues to finalize the details for the PUD amendment and replat requests, and he plans to back in front of the Plan Commission as soon as possible for a vote.
