Trains have long rumbled through Gary, often hauling slate grey coils of steel off to auto plants, dishwasher factories and metal service centers all across the country.

The South Shore Line whips through the City of the Century, whisking commuters off to jobs in Chicago before their morning coffee gets cold. An industrial center in its own right, the Steel City is crisscrossed with train tracks as it's just east of the largest rail hub in the country in Chicago.

Long, serpentine, graffiti-mottled trains clatter on the tracks, dragging rust-kissed freight containers and tar black oil tankers to parts unknown.

At one time, back during the heyday of passenger rail travel in the early 20th century, people flocked to the Beaux Arts-style Union Station in downtown Gary down to take trains all over the country. They went to the two-story Union Station to visit other cities, sightsee, go on business trips, visit family or head off to war.

The Lake Shore & Michigan Southern and Baltimore & Ohio rail lines once took Region residents to far-flung destinations like New York City, Jersey City, Washington, Boston, Buffalo, Baltimore and Detroit until the interstate highway system and commercial air travel came along.

But the train station that's on the National Register of Historic Places has been abandoned for decades and deemed by Indiana Landmarks as one of the most 10 endangered historic buildings in the Hoosier State.

The local Decay Devils group of urban explorers, whose name is a mishmash of urban decay and daredevils, has been working for years to revive Union Station, which the city turned over to them after all the sweat equity that went into sprucing up the long-vacant site. Now a developer is interested in redeveloping the train depot with the help of historic tax credits, potentially eyeing an educational use.

Over the years, the Decay Devils have cleared out debris, cleaned up the property, commissioned murals, dug a garden and added a historical sign and a bench.

"We started in 2015. We're photographers. That's how we started," President Tyrell Anderson said. "We traveled all over and did a couple trips down south to Savannah and New Orleans in particular. We wanted to do something when we came back home because everybody in the south is doing preservation way better than we are."

The Decay Devils honed in on Union Station, a grand structure built with a pioneering cast-in-place concrete method in in 1910, shortly after the then-newly constructed Gary Works mill drew immigrants from the world over to the fledgling boom town. It went on to be featured in movies like the Alan Ladd noir "Appointment with Danger" and the blaxploitation homage "Original Gangstas."

The classical-looking train station at 251 Broadway just outside the gates of Gary Works was abandoned in the 1970s.

"At one point it was a grand structure," Calumet Heritage Partnership board Chairman Gary Johnson said. "It doesn't have the scale of Union Station in Chicago or Grant Central Station in New York City but it was a miniature version of that. It was very luxurious for its time. It's a wonderful building."

The Decay Devils collective of urban explorers, artists and philosophers did yearly cleanups of Union Station every spring and landed a $22,000 Legacy Foundation grant in 2017 to plant flowers, remove trash and put up murals on the abandoned building.

"It was something a little different but it needed to be done," Anderson said.

It leveraged the grant into $150,000 of funding and the project started to take on its own life. The Decay Devils have since been seeking $5 million in funding to rebuild the roof and reactivate the space, turning it into a mixed-use building.

"We have a developer who's interested. As long as the engineering study comes back good, we have commitments for $3.5 million," Anderson said. "Under this deal, I would not retain site control. I would have partial ownership."

The Decay Devils would bring in about $200,000 while the developer would ultimately put in the $5 million needed to restore the property, he said.

"We don't want to sell, just give away the property," he said. "We want to be able to work with them."

The hope is to bring in tenants who would pay rent and make the building self-sustaining so it would no longer have to rely on volunteer work and grants, Anderson said.

"They're not the tenants we originally envisioned," he said. "But we don't want to write grants, write grants, write grants to keep everything afloat."

The Decay Devils hope to break ground as soon as spring of next year.

"We are being very aggressive," he said. "We're working with engineers out of Indianapolis who did the study in the 1990s, five years ago and are now doing an update. We just need to make sure everything is still structurally sound as far as the walls go. As long as the walls are structurally sound, we think we're going to be able to move forward."

The exterior of the building will have to be restored to exactly what it was previously.

"We can't make any changes," he said. "It's all poured-in-place concrete so we have to do everything exactly the same. That's going to drive the price up the most, making sure the architectural design and construction is 100% historic. There's no value there. There's no wiggle room."

The Miller Bathing Beach Aquatorium on the shores of Lake Michigan in Gary's Miller neighborhood was also a cast-in-place concrete structure that was restored to its historic glory after being saved from demolition by the Chanute Aquatorium Society in 1991. It's now a popular wedding venue that gets quickly booked every summer because of its sweeping lakefront views.

The Decay Devils hope to pull off a similar feat of historical preservation in downtown Gary. Anderson said the more than century old train station can have a second life that links Gary's future to its storied past.

"It's all surreal," Anderson said. "I'm looking forward to it. The work at Union Station has been a lot."

The group also has been in talks with the National Park Service since it abuts the western edge of the Indiana Dunes National Park and there's been talk of extending a trail to Broadway there.

"You can envision bike rentals, cafes, all sorts of things," Johnson said. "It's a short distance from the South Shore Line station so tourists could come from Chicago with or without bikes and with or without hiking shoes. They could easily get on trails because the Marquette Greenway will go right through there. There's a wonderful confluence that makes it a wonderful community asset."