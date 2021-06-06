Developer pitches mixed office, residential, retail space for St. John

Georgiou said the live-work units would have an average of 1,120 square feet of office space, while the first floor unit of the residential component would average 1,900 square feet.

Residential access would be to the east, while access to commercial offices would be to the west, he said.

"If it's a two-story unit, you're getting into a significant residential unit in terms of square footage," Georgiou said. "It's not 800 square feet, or a tiny space. ... We're looking at some very nice residential units."

Retail spaces would occupy the west of the development, while the live-work component would provide a transition to the town homes located on the east side of the development, Georgiou said.

The townhomes would range from $300,000 to $400,000 and would be about 2,400 square feet, and would be maintenance free, said Georgiou and Brad Lambert, with Summer Winds Commercial.

Commissioners present at the May 19 study session — Members Donna Little and Nancy Wohland were absent — expressed support for the retail and live-work components of the development, but also asked for more connectivity.