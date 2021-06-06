Developer pitches mixed office, residential, retail space for St. John

ST. JOHN — A local developer is looking to transform a 20-acre parcel of land into a mixed-use planned unit development (PUD) featuring office, residential and retail space.
The project, known as St. John Commons, has been before the St. John Plan Commission in study session three times.
Sergio Mendoza, St. John building and planning director, said the project is again set to appear at the board's June 16 study session.
No official action has been taken on the development, as it remains in study session, where developers are able to address any questions the Plan Commission might have prior to its next regular meeting.
The "upscale" development at 10201 Calumet Ave. includes retail space, live-work spaces, where a professional office has a one- or two-story residential unit above it, as well as 34 townhome units, said Nick Georgiou, senior project leader with SUMAC Architects, representing the developer Summer Winds Commercial, LLC.
"The intent was that the lower level first floor would be professional office space that theoretically could be bought and used literally by the resident above, but is not dedicated necessarily to that," Georgiou said of the live-work units during the May 19 Plan Commission study session.
"There could be other professional office uses relative to that. In our proposed design, we actually have a two-story and a one-story residential component above the office space."
Georgiou said the live-work units would have an average of 1,120 square feet of office space, while the first floor unit of the residential component would average 1,900 square feet.
Residential access would be to the east, while access to commercial offices would be to the west, he said.
"If it's a two-story unit, you're getting into a significant residential unit in terms of square footage," Georgiou said. "It's not 800 square feet, or a tiny space. ... We're looking at some very nice residential units."
Retail spaces would occupy the west of the development, while the live-work component would provide a transition to the town homes located on the east side of the development, Georgiou said.
The townhomes would range from $300,000 to $400,000 and would be about 2,400 square feet, and would be maintenance free, said Georgiou and Brad Lambert, with Summer Winds Commercial.
Commissioners present at the May 19 study session — Members Donna Little and Nancy Wohland were absent — expressed support for the retail and live-work components of the development, but also asked for more connectivity.
"I don't have a problem with the retail and the live-work units," said Bob Birlson, vice president of the Plan Commission. "But I do have concern about the trail head, the street that comes into the cul-de-sac at the trail head parking, not having that continued up to this retail."
Commissioners also asked if the developer would consider a different type of residential unit on the east side of the development instead of the townhomes.
"This one's a difficult one for me. I'm not sure if townhomes is the right fit for this area. We got R-2 to the east. Yeah, we got commercial to the west. Eventually, commercial to the north," Birlson said. "I was kind of thinking single family. ... I know townhomes have their place, and I don't know if this one has its place."
Georgiou said "there's a mix of homes that we can definitely entertain."
Developer Lambert later added: "If we could get approval to move to the next level that would be certainly something we'd investigate, and spend the money to present to the town."