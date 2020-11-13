Developer testing soil for lead, arsenic at old housing site

EAST CHICAGO — A firm selected by the city administration to redevelop the former lead- and arsenic-contaminated West Calumet Housing Complex into a light industrial/logistics complex has started collecting soil samples there.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday Industrial Development Advantage, LLC has begun sampling soil in Zone 1 of the USS Lead Superfund Site in the city’s Calumet area to further characterize the amount of lead and arsenic contamination remaining there.

The news comes months after the East Chicago City Council rezoned the property from demolished residential site to light industrial, making way for the firm to purchase the site from the city’s housing authority for $2.1 million.

Not all East Chicago residents have been on board with the rezoning because the new designation means the soil-contaminated site will have to be cleaned only for industrial standards instead of the higher residential standard.

They also worry about how an industrial site will transform neighborhoods to the east, also part of the Superfund site.