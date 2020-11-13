Developer testing soil for lead, arsenic at old housing site

EAST CHICAGO — A firm selected by the city administration to redevelop the former lead- and arsenic-contaminated West Calumet Housing Complex into a light industrial/logistics complex has started collecting soil samples there.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday Industrial Development Advantage, LLC has begun sampling soil in Zone 1 of the USS Lead Superfund Site in the city’s Calumet area to further characterize the amount of lead and arsenic contamination remaining there.
The news comes months after the East Chicago City Council rezoned the property from demolished residential site to light industrial, making way for the firm to purchase the site from the city’s housing authority for $2.1 million.
Not all East Chicago residents have been on board with the rezoning because the new designation means the soil-contaminated site will have to be cleaned only for industrial standards instead of the higher residential standard.
They also worry about how an industrial site will transform neighborhoods to the east, also part of the Superfund site.
The federal agency said Industrial Development Advantage is discussing with EPA how to carry out its cleanup of the property.
"EPA expects to release its prospective purchaser agreement with (Industrial Development Advantage) for public review and comment in early 2021," the agency said.
IDA is now sampling the top foot of surface soil across the entire 50 acres, along with sampling areas under former roads, buildings and parking lots that were not previously sampled.
"The results will further define areas where contaminated soil must be excavated and determine requirements for disposing of it," EPA said.
The USS Lead Superfund Site is divided into three zones.
Last month, EPA officially deleted 671 cleaned-up properties in Zones 2 and 3 from the Superfund National Priorities List. EPA says these properties have no contamination at-depth and are now cleared for residential use.
To date, lead-contaminated soil has been removed from 95% of the 1,078 properties — mostly residential — in Zones 2 and 3.
Property in Zone 1 and the remaining properties in Zones 2 and 3 will stay on the priorities list until soil cleanups have been completed and confirmed. EPA continues to investigate possible groundwater contamination in the area.
Gallery: Demolition begins on the West Calumet Housing Complex
