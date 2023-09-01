Developers have completed work on a new $9.2 million mixed-use development in downtown Homewood.

The developers Tim Flanagan and Mark Carlson of HCF Homewood, LLC, constructed the Hartford building in the south suburban village. The four-story structure includes an upscale restaurant and 36 apartments people can move into after Labor Day.

It has studio to two-bedroom apartments ranging from 382 square feet to 940 square feet. The apartments have amenities like designer interiors, stainless steel appliances and wood-style laminate flooring.

The Hartford also includes the 5,800-square-foot Stoney Point Grill restaurant. It's an upscale Northwoods-themed eatery slated to open in October. It will employ about 40 people and serve steak, seafood, burgers, sandwiches, cocktails, wine and beer.

Stoney Point Grill started in Mokena, where it serves fare like a Cajun pork chop, sweet bourbon salmon and lemon caper roasted chicken.

It's the first new mixed-use development in Homewood in more than 20 years. The village bought the property at 2033 Ridge Road in Homewood in 2018 for $660,000 in the hope of spurring redevelopment. It sold it to HCF Homewood, LLC for $1 in May 2019.

The Hartford is located in Homewood's newly created Transit Oriented Development TIF District, which is intended to spur more redevelopment downtown.

"The Village supports transit-oriented developments which seek to capitalize on the proximity of commuter and long-distance rail," the Village of Homewood said in a press release. "The Village hopes to reestablish the redevelopment area as a vibrant, mixed-use, and transit-oriented district by restoring the property into the tax rolls and adding population density in the downtown area to support local businesses."