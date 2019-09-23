Since 2000, St. John has almost doubled its size, a trend that doesn’t appear to be slowing.
The town continues to be such a strong real estate draw because of its proximity to Illinois, making for an easier commute than other Indiana communities, says Jason Moon, broker/owner of Jason Moon Realty Group-Realty Executives Premier.
“While most locals are frustrated with property taxes, Illinois buyers are paying often three to four times less than what they paid in Illinois on a similar priced and sized property,” continues Moon, noting he has several listings in new/newer construction areas such as The Preserve, Lake Hills, Emerald Ridge, and Greystone.
According to Jimmy Karalis, principal broker/owner, JK Pro Realty LLC, the St. John housing market has been on a torrid pace for the last five or so years. The town also ranks among the 10 safest in the state.
“I believe this ranking has motivated people to pack up and relocate here,” says Karalis. “In addition to safety, people are attracted to the overall lower costs of living, the great school systems and the fact that it’s a great place to do business in. I personally have had my real estate office here since 2009, and my family has had their restaurant, Aspen Cafe, here since 1990. It's a community that supports locally owned establishments, and new and upcoming businesses are taking notice.”
Karalis says he’s had several listings in the last few months, some of which have received multiple offers within hours of being listed.
“But with the quick turnaround time, I am proud to say that they have all sold. I am currently working with several clients who are waiting for the perfect opportunity to pop up in St. John,” he says, noting that supply is often lagging demand.
Phillippe Builders knows the trend, building homes in St. John for 15 of the 60 years it has been in business.
“Our newest development in The Gates of St. John, Acorn Gate, is an answer to a high level of interest in luxury townhome maintenance-free living,” says Rachael Phillippe, sales and marketing director for Phillippe Builders. “We just had our grand opening of our newest model, The Millstone, located just south of Crown Point Christian School. St. John continues to evolve in its growth. With new amenities such as great restaurants, shopping, and expanding parks and recreation, it has it all for any type of home buyer. It’s conveniently located to Chicago for commuters, which is a big plus too.”
Likewise, Olthof Homes has several new developments in St. John.
“Our Walden Clearing is a community of single-family homes with a variety of new floor plans and new exterior styles than we’ve done in the past,” says owner Todd Olthof. “There’s a lot of green space, walking trails, a children’s playground and it’s close to shopping, Route 41 and Cedar Lake.”
At its Mill Creek community, Olthof Homes is building a series of upgraded single-family homes.
“We also offer paired ranch-style villas at Mill Creek that are a great for empty nesters or those looking to downsize,” says Olthof. “Our customers can come to our design center and pick out what they want from the many features we have to offer. We’ll also be offering single-family homes in our Traditions collection on large lots in Summerlin Estates, which is near restaurants and retail as well as Heartland Park baseball and softball fields, Midwest Training and Ice Center for gymnastics and hockey, and Palmira golf course.”
“If you are looking to buy or sell, now would be the time,” recommends Karalis. “I don't foresee the market slowing down any, but if the right opportunity arises, take it."