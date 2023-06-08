MERRILLVILLE — The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority has a busy summer of planning ahead in anticipation of taking four new transit development districts to the state for approval this fall.

RDA President and CEO Sherri Ziller told the agency's board of directors at its Thursday meeting that the TDD boundary development process is beginning for districts around the Gary Metro Center, the Hammond South Station on the West Lake Corridor, the Dune Park Station on the South Shore Line and the Valparaiso transit station under construction.

The new TDDs — in which future growth in property and income taxes will be available to support development — will join seven established last year. Planning within those seven districts in Dyer, Munster, Hammond, East Chicago, Gary, Portage, Ogden Dunes and Michigan City is continuing this summer

The four new districts will be the subjects of public hearings in July, Ziller said, with RDA board approval in late summer and presentation to the State Budget Committee in October.

Some of the RDA's work becomes more complex July 1, when new state laws come into force. Ziller noted that the legislature "routinely gives the RDA more things to do," and this year's session continued that trend with two laws: one that makes the Valparaiso TDD possible and another that creates a complex framework for construction of a new Metro Center in Gary, demolition of derelict property in the immediate area of it and construction of a new Lake County convention center.

Most immediately for the RDA, the Gary-related legislation creates the potential for transit-oriented development that would exceed the possibilities at the existing Metro Center, giving new urgency to TDD planning there. The RDA also has the responsibility of commissioning a feasibility study for a convention center.

The state would contribute $3 million annually for two years for the Gary demolition projects, $3 million for 25 years for the new Metro Center, and $5 million for 20 years for the convention center, providing that local matches of equal amounts are made. While the state money won't be available until 2025, the RDA is authorized by the legislation to front the $3 million for the next two fiscal years on behalf of the state in order to get the Gary work underway, and to be reimbursed for that.

The framework established by the legislation involves city and county government as well as the RDA and the state.

"Our first step of this is coordination with the state to align our processes so we can begin to fulfill the intent of the legislation," Ziller said.

The Valparaiso legislation authorizes a TDD centered on Valparaiso's bus station at 260 Brown St., next to the Journeyman Distillery under construction now in a relatively undeveloped area near downtown.

Board member Patrick Lyp, also the Valparaiso city attorney, said the city looks forward to joining the TDD program.

"We had the first commuter bus to Chicago back in 2008. Since 2018 we have also had a shuttle bus that meets every South Shore train at the dunes station," he said. City officials have "certainly been embracers of transit and connectivity to Chicago."

More information about TDDs is available at the RDA's website for the effort, nwitdd.com.