Development strong in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — The weather isn’t the only thing getting warmer.

“I think Merrillville’s hot right now,” Town Council President Rick Bella said.

The town has become an enticing place to locate businesses, homes and other developments.

Bella said there are many reasons businesses and people are coming to Merrillville, and the municipality’s location is among them.

“Merrillville has always had a benefit of being very strategically located on our (U.S.) 30 and (Interstate) 65 corridors,” Bella said.

The town in 2021 had a strong year of development. Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said Merrillville issued nearly 1,600 building permits. The total estimated construction cost for those projects is nearly $100 million, he said.

“We’re getting some large multimillion projects coming to the town,” Bella said.

Much of that construction activity occurred in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park along Broadway and south of 93rd Avenue.

Amazon invested more than $30 million in land, building and equipment for a delivery station built on a 35-acre parcel in AmeriPlex. The 141,000-square-foot delivery station opened in August.

Domino’s Pizza is investing more than $50 million for a new supply chain center in the business park. Domino’s plans to create up to 140 new jobs by the end of 2023 for the center, which will have a main purpose of producing fresh dough balls.

The Missner Group plans to build multiple speculative industrial facilities on about 71 acres in the AmeriPlex area. In total, the buildings will have more than 1 million square feet of space.

Crow Holdings also finished a building in AmeriPlex that houses Midwest Truck & Auto Parts, Quality Pasta and Precision Turbo/Turbonetics, and it has other projects in the works in town.

Crow Holdings is creating another facility in AmeriPlex that will be about 270,000 square feet. Officials can’t yet disclose the tenant that could occupy that space. Crow Holdings has another parcel in AmeriPlex, and a 150,000-square-foot building could be constructed there.

Outside of AmeriPlex, Crow Holdings plans to build multiple speculative facilities for a commercial/industrial complex on Mississippi Street between 93rd and 101st avenues. The buildings could have a total of about 2.3 million square feet of space when the development is finished

Bella said Merrillville has “ample land mass,” which makes the town attractive to developers.

“They can come in with these large projects,” he said.

The town also has several new residential projects coming in, including an apartment complex Weiss Entities is planning for the former Merrill Point Shopping Center at 93rd Avenue and Taft Street.

That project will create 320 rental units at the property. That includes constructing four-story buildings to house 240 of the apartments. Another 80 units will be in townhouse-style buildings.

Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said the explosion of development happening in Merrillville has created a need to create a comprehensive plan for the municipality.

That includes a master plan, strategic development plan and an updated zoning ordinance.

The retail area around 61st Avenue and Broadway also will be studied. Councilman Leonard White said that includes creating an economic plan and adding amenities to revitalize that area.

“That part of Merrillville needs to be brightened up a little bit,” White said.

Merrillville also will focus on creating a new town hall.

Last year Merrillville purchased 16 acres of land behind the existing municipal complex, and Bella described that as “great forward thinking” by the council.

“The purchase of the land was really done for the future,” Bella said.

Besides a new town hall, the property could feature a new park, walking paths and retail space.

Bella envisions it as a place to “not just to show up for a council meeting or a planning meeting, but to really come and utilize on a daily basis.”

Planning continues for the project, which is in its early stages. When the new town hall is built, the existing municipal complex at 7820 Broadway would continue to be used by the Police Department

The town hall project isn’t the only new development the town is pursuing. Efforts continue to create details for the municipality’s first dog park.

Councilman Jeff Minchuk is leading a committee that’s planning the project for town-owned property at 73rd Avenue and Broadway.

“This will be for all of our town residents to enjoy, including our furry residents,” Minchuk said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.