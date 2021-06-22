Did a tornado touch down in NWI? National Weather Service is investigating

The National Weather Service is investigating whether a tornado raked a path of destruction between Hobart and South Haven during Sunday night's storm.

While the federal agency received no reported sightings of a funnel cloud touching down in Lake or Porter counties, a tornado's funnel cloud is not always visible, meteorologist Rafal Ogurek said.

Radar suggested there was a strong rotation of close inbound and outbound winds with high velocity in Northwest Indiana on Sunday night, Ogurek said. The reports of damage the National Weather Service got from the area also were potentially consistent with a tornado.

So the National Weather Service's Chicago office, which is based in Romeoville, will send a team to assess whether a tornado caused the damage in Hobart, Portage and South Haven in Northwest Indiana or if it was just strong winds.

"They will survey whether it was straight-line wind damage or if it is more chaotic in its orientation, which is a tornadic signature," he said. "They will see if everything was knocked down in the same direction or if the damage suggests a funnel cloud close to the ground."

The National Weather Service wants to know for sure whether it was a tornado or just wind damage to help with climatological studies and its own future forecasting.