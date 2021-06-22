 Skip to main content
Did a tornado touch down in NWI? National Weather Service is investigating
alert top story urgent

Portage storm damage 1.jpg

Fallen tree branches block a street at Woodland Park in Portage on Monday.

 Connor Burge, The Times

The National Weather Service is investigating whether a tornado raked a path of destruction between Hobart and South Haven during Sunday night's storm.

While the federal agency received no reported sightings of a funnel cloud touching down in Lake or Porter counties, a tornado's funnel cloud is not always visible, meteorologist Rafal Ogurek said.

Radar suggested there was a strong rotation of close inbound and outbound winds with high velocity in Northwest Indiana on Sunday night, Ogurek said. The reports of damage the National Weather Service got from the area also were potentially consistent with a tornado.

So the National Weather Service's Chicago office, which is based in Romeoville, will send a team to assess whether a tornado caused the damage in Hobart, Portage and South Haven in Northwest Indiana or if it was just strong winds.

"They will survey whether it was straight-line wind damage or if it is more chaotic in its orientation, which is a tornadic signature," he said. "They will see if everything was knocked down in the same direction or if the damage suggests a funnel cloud close to the ground."

The National Weather Service wants to know for sure whether it was a tornado or just wind damage to help with climatological studies and its own future forecasting.

"For internal verification, it's important to know whether certain storms produced a tornado or not," he said. "That helps us warn the public when to expect a tornado from a storm and when not to."

What's preliminarily believed to be an EF-3 tornado caused significant storm damage in the Chicago suburbs of Naperville, Woodridge, Darien, Burr Ridge and Willow Springs between 11 and 11:30 p.m. Sunday. It was the first significant tornado to cause damage in the Chicago area since February 2017. 

The tornado, the exact strength of which is still pending verification, damaged utility poles, trees and more than 130 homes in suburban Chicagoland.

An EF-0 tornado that caused tree damage also touched down in Plainfield and lifted in Romeoville, according to the National Weather Service. It peaked at 85 mph, traveling 3.2 miles before dissipating.

Ogurek said it could take anywhere from a few hours to a few days to determine from a damage survey if a tornado swept through an area. In this case, the NWS hopes to have at least a preliminary answer by the end of the day.

The public can aid the investigation by making damage reports to the National Weather Service, either via social media or by calling (815) 834-0600.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

