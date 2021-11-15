Dinner expresses overdue gratitude to Vietnam vets

HIGHLAND — After serving as an Army paratrooper in Vietnam during 1967-68, Pat O’Donnell can still remember his reception home. Arriving in Chicago in 1968 at the height of the Democratic National Convention, O’Donnell was greeted with eggs and tomatoes.
Still in his military uniform, O’Donnell took a cab home to Hammond, only to learn he owed nothing for the ride. “I owe you,” the cab driver said.
“I never forgot that,” O’Donnell said at the recent Northwest Indiana Vietnam veterans tribute dinner.
Bob Carnagey, vice commander of the Disabled American Veterans Department of Indiana, organized the dinner at the Wicker Memorial Park Social Center, where he was expecting 300 veterans.
"A certain number of vets never came home because they are still fighting the battles and don't feel they were welcome home," Carnagey said. " I hope the evening will give those who attend some kind of closure."
Bill Altgilbers, of Schererville, who served with the Army in Vietnam during 1969-70, recalled being spat upon and called a “baby killer” back home. Retiring as a colonel in 1995, Altgilbers is proud of his Vietnam tour.
“We were ending communism,” he said.
Joe Sanchez, of Chicago, served with the Army in Vietnam during 1968-69 and has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and bilateral hearing loss.
“People are finally recognizing what we did,” Sanchez said. “We risked our lives, and the whole idea was saving the people of Vietnam.”
Fred Lemos, of Hammond, was an Army truck driver during 1961-63. He recently lost two brothers who also served in Southeast Asia.
“We did our time and made it home,” Lemos said. “Now some of us can get together. Some guys never made it home.”
About 2.7 million American men and women served during the 1964-1975 Vietnam era. During that time, 58,220 died and 153,000 were wounded. As of 2019, according to the American War Library, there were 610,000 living Vietnam veterans nationally.
According to Indiana Veterans Grants, more than 166,100 Hoosiers served and survived the Vietnam War.
Tom Clark, whose Lake Central High School U.S. history students have researched Hoosiers who served in various wars, brought 60 military displays to the dinner.
Clark said his students have researched about 1,000 of the 1,621 Hoosier s killed in Vietnam.
Ray Sellers, a former Army infantryman from Calumet City, served during 1970-71.
"It’s great to share the camaraderie with the people who experienced what I did,” Sellers said.
A Vietnam-era veteran, Harold Fross, of Highland, served in the Army during 1974-77. He never served overseas, but he considers those who saw action his heroes.
“This is way, way, way overdue for them,” Fross said. “I’m in awe of them. Some of these guys came home maimed, some had mental problems. “
Militaryspot.com, an information resource for veterans, reports the top five challenges facing veterans are unemployment, homelessness, poor mental health, physical injuries and lack of education.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Center for PTSD, about 30% of Vietnam veterans have had post-traumatic stress disorder in their lifetime, the highest rate among veterans groups. Studies have shown Vietnam veterans’ PTSD rates are higher because of the unique combat conditions soldier faced and the negative reception many of them faced upon returning home.
The guest speaker was John Meeks from Kokomo, a dog handler in Vietnam during 1970-71.
“This is absolutely great,” Meeks said. “Long overdue.”
The event was sponsored by DAV chapters in Hammond, Crown Point and Valparaiso, Hammond chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Hammond Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 802, East Chicago American Legion Post 369, and Strack & Van Til Food Market.
Robert B. Hollingsworth, of Highland, wore the green beret from his special forces days with the Army. His Vietnam tour covered 1963, 1965-66 and 1968.
“I’m proud of my service,” Hollingsworth said. “I served our country.”