Dinner expresses overdue gratitude to Vietnam vets

HIGHLAND — After serving as an Army paratrooper in Vietnam during 1967-68, Pat O’Donnell can still remember his reception home. Arriving in Chicago in 1968 at the height of the Democratic National Convention, O’Donnell was greeted with eggs and tomatoes.

Still in his military uniform, O’Donnell took a cab home to Hammond, only to learn he owed nothing for the ride. “I owe you,” the cab driver said.

“I never forgot that,” O’Donnell said at Sunday’s Northwest Indiana Vietnam veterans tribute dinner.

Bob Carnagey, vice commander of the Disabled American Veterans Department of Indiana, organized the dinner at the Wicker Memorial Park Social Center, where he was expecting 300 veterans.

"A certain number of vets never came home because they are still fighting the battles and don't feel they were welcome home," Carnagey said. " I hope the evening will give those who attend some kind of closure."

Bill Altgilbers, of Schererville, who served with the Army in Vietnam during 1969-70, recalled being spat upon and called a “baby killer” back home. Retiring as a colonel in 1995, Altgilbers is proud of his Vietnam tour.

“We were ending communism,” he said.