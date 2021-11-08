Dinner pays overdue tribute to Vietnam vets

HIGHLAND — In an effort to help Vietnam veterans find closure for their service in the unpopular war, Bob Carnegay is organizing a tribute dinner to thank them for their service.

It's from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Wicker Park Social Center, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd., in Highland.

Carnegay had hoped to hold the event sooner, but the pandemic prevented that. It was finally decided to hold it Sunday, but he ran into another problem when the guest speaker canceled and he had to find someone else. The new speaker will be John Meeks, from Kokomo, who was a dog handler in Vietnam in 1970 and 1971.

Meeks' dog was Artus, who is remembered with a statue at the Vietnam memorial in Lansing, where a marker commemorates the service of both the dog and his handler. Carnegay said Meeks will talk about the evolution of the use of scout dogs since World War II. He brings his latest dog, Brutus, as a part of the demonstration.

Carnegay said he expected about 300 for the first date the dinner was scheduled but now is looking for around 200. Each attendee will receive a free gift.