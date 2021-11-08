Dinner pays overdue tribute to Vietnam vets

HIGHLAND — In an effort to help Vietnam veterans find closure for their service in the unpopular war, Bob Carnegay is organizing a tribute dinner to thank them for their service.
It's from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Wicker Park Social Center, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd., in Highland.
Carnegay had hoped to hold the event sooner, but the pandemic prevented that. It was finally decided to hold it Sunday, but he ran into another problem when the guest speaker canceled and he had to find someone else. The new speaker will be John Meeks, from Kokomo, who was a dog handler in Vietnam in 1970 and 1971.
Meeks' dog was Artus, who is remembered with a statue at the Vietnam memorial in Lansing, where a marker commemorates the service of both the dog and his handler. Carnegay said Meeks will talk about the evolution of the use of scout dogs since World War II. He brings his latest dog, Brutus, as a part of the demonstration.
Carnegay said he expected about 300 for the first date the dinner was scheduled but now is looking for around 200. Each attendee will receive a free gift.
The event is being sponsored by the Disabled American Veterans chapters in Hammond, Crown Point and Valparaiso, the Hammond chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, the Hammond Veterans of Foreign Wars and the East Chicago American Legion, and by Strack & Van Til.
The event will open with a cash bar followed by the presentation of the colors by the Munster American Legion post. Awards will be presented to Strack & Van Til, Family Express and to Jim Chancellor, a motivational speaker who works with veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Chancellor calls his motivational talk "PTSD through the Eyes of a Door Gunner."
Also being honored is noted area historian Tom Clark, whose Lake Central High School U.S. history students have researched all those from Indiana who served in Vietnam and have put together a display at the Veterans Memorial Museum at the Tri-Town Safety Village in Schererville.
The dinner will conclude with a final tribute to those who died in Vietnam followed by a 21-gun salute. Tickets are $20 and are available by calling Carnegay at 219-629-0594 or by emailing him at bobcarnegay@msn.com.
"A certain number of vets never came home because they are still fighting the battles and don't feel they were welcome home," Carnegay said. "There were 4 to 5 million who served in-country between 1955 and 1975. Two-thirds are dead, many from Agent Orange or the inability to handle life after the war. I hope the evening will give those who attend some kind of closure."